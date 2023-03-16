Goodhue girls find a way in 2nd half, advance to state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — Goodhue has some girls on its basketball team with a large distaste for losing.

It was impossible to miss that on Wednesday night as the Wildcats battled and battled and battled, and in the end avoided that losing taste.

Goodhue used its iron will — paced by the frenetic pace of stars Elisabeth Gadient and Tori Miller — to beat Crosby-Ironton 67-59 in the Class AA quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion.

Also Read





“We have such great leaders and they are always cheering us on and picking us up,” said sophomore forward Kendyl Lodermeier, who provided a huge boost for the Wildcats with a team-high 19 points. “The competitive nature that our seniors have, it just drives us to get better every day.”

Gadient, a supremely talented 5-11 point guard, isn’t one of those seniors. She’s a junior. But as is her custom, she showed herself to be one of Goodhue’s best fighters in beating Crosby-Ironton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, she was seemingly everywhere in what turned into a wild final 5 minutes. Gadient finished the game with six steals, the bulk of them late. That went along with her 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

At one point, she flew for a ball headed out of bounds and nearly went sliding into the front row.

It was that kind of a night and this is that kind of a team.

“Our practices get pretty hot, too,” Gadient said with a smile. “But once they’re over, we’re all friends again.”

Goodhue entered as the No. 2 seed while Crosby-Ironton was unseeded, though with some impressive wins on its resume.

The 28-3 Wildcats will next play the winner between No. 3 Albany and unseeded Perham at 8 p.m Friday at Williams Arena.

Goodhue, which trailed 32-29 at intermission, turned in a dynamite second half. It did it as 5-11 senior Miller picked up her offensive game (12 second-half points, 17 for the game), Lodermeier kept up her steady scoring, and Gadient hit a series of big shots and coupled that with all of that furious and ball-hawking defense.

As for Miller, she knew she had to pick things up after being off her game those first 18 minutes. She’d gone into halftime frustrated with herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just had it in my head that I knew I needed to do more for my team in the second half,” said Miller, who also totaled 11 rebounds, four assists and drilled 9 of 13 free throws. “I felt like I wasn’t putting forth my 100 percent the way I usually do. I knew I had to go harder and fight. I’m competitive and I’m always wanting to win.”

The lead bounced back and forth repeatedly in the second half but Goodhue finally grabbed it for good with about 7 minutes left in regulation.

That his team hung in the entire night, through so many ebbs and flows, was a source of pride for Goodhue coach Josh Wieme, who had his team at state for the first time since 2019 and for the first time as a Class AA outfit.

Goodue has literally the smallest enrollment of all Class AA schools.

“Not only were we overcoming a deficit, but we were riding through the continual waves of the game,” said Wieme, who also got a crucial eight points and eight rugged rebounds from senior center Jada Scheele. “That was a really good team we just faced. We had to play strong and we had to play physical, and we had to do it with some of our players not getting a lot of breaks.

One of the biggest obstacles that Goodhue had to deal with all game was Tori Oehrlein, a freshman 5-11 guard and already one of the top players in the state.

Oehrlein entered the contest averaging 32 points per game. She managed 27 points as well as 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals against Goodhue.

She also managed to have the Wildcats’ attention, always.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complete box score: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2023-03/%202023%20GBB%20QF%20A%20prov%20lcwm_0.pdf