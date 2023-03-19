99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Goodhue girls finish third at state with comeback win

Goodhue fell behind early but then pounced on Minnehaha Academy en route to a decisive win in the girls tournament third-place game.

Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient takes a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Gadient was one of the keys to the Wildcats' third-place win Saturday in the state tournament at Concordia University, St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 12:21 AM

ST. PAUL — Goodhue finished its season in style, knocking off Minnehaha Academy 79-68 on Saturday in the Class AA state girls basketball third-place game at Concordia University, St. Paul.

It was a comeback win for the Wildcats as they trailed 27-12 midway through the first half. But Goodhue went on a big run to take a 37-34 lead into halftime.

Goodhue was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Minnehaha Academy No. 5.

Point guard Elisabeth Gadient, forward Kendyl Lodermeier and forward Tori Miller all had huge games for the Wildcats. Gadient finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, Lodermeier 20 points and 10 rebounds and Miller 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Goodhue hit 27 of 38 free throws.

Goodhue finished its season 29-4 overall. Minnehaha Academy, which was led by Angel Hill’s 20 points, ended 23-9.

Goodhue 79, Minnehaha Academy 68
MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (68)
Cupito 10 P, 2 3-PT; Hill 20 P; Mack 15 P, 1 3-PT; Allen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Reuben 14 P.
GOODHUE (79)
Natalie Thomforde 2 P; Tori Miller 17 P, 15 R; Kendyl Lodermeier 20 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 27 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 7 P, 6 R.
Halftime: GOOD 37, MA 34.
Free throws: MA 12-19, GOOD 27-38.
Three-point goals: MA 4, GOOD 4.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
