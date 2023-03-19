Goodhue girls finish third at state with comeback win

ST. PAUL — Goodhue finished its season in style, knocking off Minnehaha Academy 79-68 on Saturday in the Class AA state girls basketball third-place game at Concordia University, St. Paul.

It was a comeback win for the Wildcats as they trailed 27-12 midway through the first half. But Goodhue went on a big run to take a 37-34 lead into halftime.

Goodhue was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Minnehaha Academy No. 5.

Also Read





Point guard Elisabeth Gadient, forward Kendyl Lodermeier and forward Tori Miller all had huge games for the Wildcats. Gadient finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, Lodermeier 20 points and 10 rebounds and Miller 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Goodhue hit 27 of 38 free throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodhue finished its season 29-4 overall. Minnehaha Academy, which was led by Angel Hill’s 20 points, ended 23-9.

Goodhue 79, Minnehaha Academy 68

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (68)

Cupito 10 P, 2 3-PT; Hill 20 P; Mack 15 P, 1 3-PT; Allen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Reuben 14 P.

GOODHUE (79)

Natalie Thomforde 2 P; Tori Miller 17 P, 15 R; Kendyl Lodermeier 20 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 27 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 7 P, 6 R.

Halftime: GOOD 37, MA 34.

Free throws: MA 12-19, GOOD 27-38.

Three-point goals: MA 4, GOOD 4.

