99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Goodhue hangs on, just barely against Cotter girls

A big second-half comeback by Winona Cotter came up just short against No. 1 seed Goodhue in the Section 1AA girls basketball semifinals.

goodhue wildcats logo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 04, 2023 06:20 PM

The box score for this game will be posted later tonight.

ROCHESTER — What looked to be shaping up as another comfortable win for No. 1 seed Goodhue, turned into a win all right.

But No. 4 seed Winona Cotter used a wildly inspired second half to make sure there was absolutely nothing comfortable about it.

“They put a press on us that we really weren’t expecting,” Goodhue star Tori Miller said.

Also Read
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
State wrestling: Mayo's Jerriona Marshall places third; area sees many grapplers podium
Saturday marked the first time Marshall's mother was able to see her wrestle live and she made it count.
March 04, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
grand meadow randolph
Prep
No. 2 Grand Meadow girls basketball outlasts No. 3 Randolph's tough defense in Section 1A semifinal
“The first half was really a grind,” Superlarks coach Ryan Queensland said.
March 04, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
State wrestling
Prep
State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night
Seven boys and three girls punched their ticket to the state finals on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
March 04, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Goodhue won 57-53, allowing it to reach the section final again. It faces the winner between No. 2 Lourdes No. 3 Caledonia at 8 p.m. Friday as the Wildcats will attempt to successfully defend their section title.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if Cotter ever felt like it had itself a win — despite not actually winning — this had to be the one.

The Ramblers had been taken apart by Goodhue’s vaunted and lethal half-court traps virtually the entire first half and went into the final stanza trailing 32-21.

From then on, it went to work, hitting Goodhue with the kind of traps that Goodhue unleashed on it those first 18 minutes.

“I am so proud of this team,” said Cotter longtime coach Pat Bowlin, whose team finished 18-10 overall while Goodhue moved to 27-3. “Where we were from the beginning of the year to now, I may have never had a team that has come further than this one. I could not be prouder of their effort and the kind of team they were.”

Again, the first half was completely owned by Goodhue. It was looking like it would be a similar outcome as the only other time these teams met, when the Wildcats won 63-42 on Feb. 7.

On Saturday, it had forced Cotter into 10 first-half turnovers, converting many of those into layups as it unleashed its excellent speed and athleticism.

“Being down by 11 points at halftime, that is not exactly ideal against a team as good as Goodhue,” Bowlin said.

But Cotter has some juice of its own. Led by senior point guard Allyssa Williams (10 points) and sophomore forward Clarissa Sauer (29 points), they unleashed all of it the remainder of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cotter got extremely aggressive,” Goodhue coach Josh Wieme said. “They are a quick team. We had to counter that with great fundamentals and we didn’t always do that. But we did it just enough down the stretch.”

Goodhue has two unquestioned stars, senior forward Miller and junior point guard Elisabeth Gadient. Both showed some of that stardom on Saturday, Miller with 17 points and Gadient with 12.

But it was 5-foot-10 senior forward Jada Scheele who provided the real difference in this one.

Considered more of a role player, the strong and physical senior’s role Saturday proved to be to make sure the Wildcats came away a winner.

She did that by converting one big bucket after another, and grabbing a bunch of crucial rebounds. Scheele finished with team highs in both categories — 21 points and 12 rebounds.

“She did that to us last game, too,” Bowlin said. “She was the difference then, too.”

Goodhue 57,Winona Cotter 53
WINONA COTTER (53)
Abby Williams 4 P; Clarissa Sauer 29 P, 3 3-PT; Madison Hazelton 4 P; Ava Killian 4 P; Allyssa Williams 10 P, 2 3-PT; Elanna Kohner 2 P.
GOODHUE (57)
Tori Miller 17 P; Kendyl Lodermeier 4 P; Mel Beck 3 P; Elisabeth Gadient 12 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 21 P.
Halftime: GOOD 32, WC 21.
Free throws: WC 2-2, GOOD 13-20.
Three-point goals: WC 5, GOOD 1.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Class A boys swimming/diving: Winona senior places sixth in state in 100 backstroke
March 04, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake City vs. St. Croix Central Boys Basketball Rotary Holiday
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA and 1A boys basketball pairings
March 04, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AD5D55B4-6FE9-44B9-893E-7197C7E6B3EB.jpeg
Prep
Hayfield girls ride strong second half to roll past injury depleted Lanesboro
March 04, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Xtreme Gracyn.JPG
Local
'It shows they care': Rochester dads and daughters enhance their cheerleading skills
March 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
4db4b2ff4b0bce3095cea6769d759b8f.jpg
Local
Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday
March 04, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
McKenna Hendrickson
Prep
GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother
March 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten