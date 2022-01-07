Goodhue will be tested at Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge

Goodhue is not the kind of girls basketball team to back down from anyone.

On Saturday at Byron High School, it will be the swarming Wildcats’ challenge to not back down from one of the top teams in the state, St. Croix Lutheran.

St. Croix Lutheran is ranked No. 3 in Class AA, Goodhue No. 5. The two meet at 11 a.m. as part of a showcase that fittingly has the word “challenge” right in it, the 12-team Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge.

Fitting, because the event is brimming with excellent matchups, the six games Saturday being played at three sites — Byron High School, Kasson-Mantorville High School and Rochester Mayo High School.

In facing St. Croix Lutheran, Goodhue takes on a team with one of the top sophomores in the state, Laura Hauge. The long-range shooter already holds a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota. She’s joined in the backcourt by another Division I-caliber player, Zoey Washington, who’s committed to the University of St. Thomas.

St. Croix Lutheran was 9-1 as of Thursday. Goodhue, which is set to face powerful Byron today, is 8-1.

Another excellent matchup is happening at 3:45 p.m. in Kasson-Mantorville, with No. 5 St. Peter (Class AAA) playing heavily tested Stewartville (Class AAA). St. Peter has one of the best young guards in the state, Rhyan Holmgren. Stewartville is unranked but is still a handful with its depth and standout guards Haylie Strum and Keeley Steele.

Another matchup of ranked Class AAA teams finds No. 2 Austin playing No. 4 St. Paul Como Park at 11 a.m. at K-M. St. Paul Como Park is a fast-paced team that’s led by Kaylynn Asberry and Ronnie Porter, both undersized but athletic guards. Austin has one of its best teams ever, built around balance as well as one of the state’s top guards, Hope Dudycha.

Lourdes has a major challenge on its hands, playing Class AA’s No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy at 11 a.m. at Mayo. The other two games on tap are Caledonia versus No. 6 Lake City at 2:30 p.m. at Byron, and Lakeville South playing Mayo at 3:45 p.m. at Mayo.

GUARANTEED RATES HOOPS CHALLENGE

Saturday

At Byron High School

St. Croix Lutheran vs. Goodhue, 11:30 a.m.

Caledonia vs. Lake City, 2:30 p.m.

At Kasson-Mantorville High School

St. Paul Como Park vs. Austin, 11 a.m.

St. Peter vs. Stewartville, 3:45 p.m.

At Rochester Mayo High School

Minnehaha Academy vs. Lourdes, 11 a.m.

Lakeville South vs. Mayo, 3:45 p.m.