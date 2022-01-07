SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Goodhue will be tested at Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge

There will be six excellent matchups played at three different Rochester-area sites on Saturday in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge.

032321.S.RPB.GOODHUE_LOURDES_GBASKETS.151.jpg
Goodhue’s Joslyn Carlson (45) makes a pass from the ground during a Section 1AA girls basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
January 07, 2022 05:30 AM
Share

Goodhue is not the kind of girls basketball team to back down from anyone.

On Saturday at Byron High School, it will be the swarming Wildcats’ challenge to not back down from one of the top teams in the state, St. Croix Lutheran.

St. Croix Lutheran is ranked No. 3 in Class AA, Goodhue No. 5. The two meet at 11 a.m. as part of a showcase that fittingly has the word “challenge” right in it, the 12-team Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge.

Fitting, because the event is brimming with excellent matchups, the six games Saturday being played at three sites — Byron High School, Kasson-Mantorville High School and Rochester Mayo High School.

In facing St. Croix Lutheran, Goodhue takes on a team with one of the top sophomores in the state, Laura Hauge. The long-range shooter already holds a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota. She’s joined in the backcourt by another Division I-caliber player, Zoey Washington, who’s committed to the University of St. Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Croix Lutheran was 9-1 as of Thursday. Goodhue, which is set to face powerful Byron today, is 8-1.

Another excellent matchup is happening at 3:45 p.m. in Kasson-Mantorville, with No. 5 St. Peter (Class AAA) playing heavily tested Stewartville (Class AAA). St. Peter has one of the best young guards in the state, Rhyan Holmgren. Stewartville is unranked but is still a handful with its depth and standout guards Haylie Strum and Keeley Steele.

Also Read
111621-THE-CASTLE-1007306.jpg
Local
Cameo files court complaint against Castle Community
Restaurant claims use of space by church and coffee vendor at different times violated 2018 lease agreement.
January 07, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Education school stock photo
Local
Community groups sign statement of support for equity and diversity in Rochester Public Schools
The letter comes at a time of disagreement surrounding the direction of Rochester Public Schools.
January 07, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Victoria White at Capitol
Local
Rochester woman charged in Jan. 6 riot sues Capitol police
Nearly 140 officers were injured in the attack on the Capitol.
January 07, 2022 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Another matchup of ranked Class AAA teams finds No. 2 Austin playing No. 4 St. Paul Como Park at 11 a.m. at K-M. St. Paul Como Park is a fast-paced team that’s led by Kaylynn Asberry and Ronnie Porter, both undersized but athletic guards. Austin has one of its best teams ever, built around balance as well as one of the state’s top guards, Hope Dudycha.

Lourdes has a major challenge on its hands, playing Class AA’s No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy at 11 a.m. at Mayo. The other two games on tap are Caledonia versus No. 6 Lake City at 2:30 p.m. at Byron, and Lakeville South playing Mayo at 3:45 p.m. at Mayo.

GUARANTEED RATES HOOPS CHALLENGE

Saturday

At Byron High School

St. Croix Lutheran vs. Goodhue, 11:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caledonia vs. Lake City, 2:30 p.m.

At Kasson-Mantorville High School

St. Paul Como Park vs. Austin, 11 a.m.

St. Peter vs. Stewartville, 3:45 p.m.

At Rochester Mayo High School

Minnehaha Academy vs. Lourdes, 11 a.m.

Lakeville South vs. Mayo, 3:45 p.m.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLGOODHUEROCHESTERLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSCALEDONIAAUSTINSTEWARTVILLE-RACINELOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
What to read next
031021.N.RPB.MAYO_HOCKEY.232.jpg
Prep
High School Hockey Today: Northern teams invading southeastern Minnesota
Numbers and notes about tonight's high school boys hockey games involving southeastern Minnesota teams.
January 07, 2022 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Stewartville Tigers logo
Exclusive
Prep
One last ride: Stewartville's Sackett hopes senior season results in first trip to state
The senior grappler had his chance taken away from him last year after an illegal takedown resulted in a severe concussion in the state preliminaries. It has fueled him this season.
January 07, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo, Red Wing boys basketball
Prep
Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge will feature a number of top area boys basketball teams, players
Ten boys basketball games will be held at three different sites as part of the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge on Saturday
January 07, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hockey graphic
Prep
Thursday's girls hockey: Northfield shuts down Century/JM
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 07, 2022 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports