Goodhue's Gadient, team blister in winning Section 1AA title

A much longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ROCHESTER — For the first time since 2019, the Goodhue girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

Led by a blistering performance from 5-foot-11 junior point guard Elisabeth Gadient, the Wildcats sure looked good in getting their Friday.

Top seed Goodhue rode Gadient’s 26 points and a hugely energized team effort to beat No. 3 seed Caledonia 78-58 in the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

The third-ranked Wildcats will take a 27-3 into a state tournament which begins next week. Caledonia saw its 12-game winning streak and its season end. The Warriors finished 25-4 overall.

Goodhue led 43-31 at halftime and had its lead balloon to 56-33 just 5 minutes into the second half.

Goodhue 78, Caledonia 58

CALEDONIA (58)

Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 3 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 11 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 3 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 7 P, 1 3-PT; Josie Foster 12 P; Jovial King 8 P; Regan King 2 P; Arianna Tostenson 2 P; Jessica Morrow 4 P.

GOODHUE (78)

Kenzie Lodermeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Thomforde 2 P; Tori Miller 7 P; Brooke Ryan 2 P; Jordyn Lantis 1 P; Kendyl Lodermeier 19 P, 2 3-PT; Mel Beck 10 P, 2 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 26 P, 4 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 5 P.

Halftime: GOOD 43, CAL 31.

Free throws: CAL 4-73, GOOD 18-32.

Three-point goals: CAL 6, GOOD 10.

