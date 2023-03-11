6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Goodhue's Gadient, team blister in winning Section 1AA title

Elisabeth Gadient scored 26 points and Goodhue had a supreme overall team effort in beating Caledonia 78-58 in the Section 1AA championship.

Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 10, 2023 09:28 PM

A much longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ROCHESTER — For the first time since 2019, the Goodhue girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

Led by a blistering performance from 5-foot-11 junior point guard Elisabeth Gadient, the Wildcats sure looked good in getting their Friday.

Also Read

Top seed Goodhue rode Gadient’s 26 points and a hugely energized team effort to beat No. 3 seed Caledonia 78-58 in the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

The third-ranked Wildcats will take a 27-3 into a state tournament which begins next week. Caledonia saw its 12-game winning streak and its season end. The Warriors finished 25-4 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodhue led 43-31 at halftime and had its lead balloon to 56-33 just 5 minutes into the second half.

Goodhue 78, Caledonia 58
CALEDONIA (58)
Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 3 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 11 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 3 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 7 P, 1 3-PT; Josie Foster 12 P; Jovial King 8 P; Regan King 2 P; Arianna Tostenson 2 P; Jessica Morrow 4 P.
GOODHUE (78)
Kenzie Lodermeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Thomforde 2 P; Tori Miller 7 P; Brooke Ryan 2 P; Jordyn Lantis 1 P; Kendyl Lodermeier 19 P, 2 3-PT; Mel Beck 10 P, 2 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 26 P, 4 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 5 P.
Halftime: GOOD 43, CAL 31.
Free throws: CAL 4-73, GOOD 18-32.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, GOOD 10.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Prep
Hayfield girls have their way, headed back to state
March 10, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Nora Carstensen - Dodge County Girls Hockey
Prep
Ultimate competitor Carstensen is PB's All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year
March 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
CLAIRE.SIEMS.jpg
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Hockey Team
March 10, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Photos: Stewartville, Austin girls basketball Section 1AAA championship on March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
maia peterson
College
Maia Peterson’s journey from hesitant runner to NCAA Division II track and field championships
March 10, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
The Hormel Institute
Health
Hormel Institute research could make cancer-fighting vaccines a reality
March 10, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Racine - Mower County map.png
Local
Two people killed in Highway 63 crash south of Stewartville
March 10, 2023 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe