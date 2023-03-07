99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Goodhue's Opsahl refuses to let his team's season die

Senior 6-foot-7 point guard Will Opsahl did it all Monday as No. 1 ranked Goodhue pushed past upset-minded Rushford-Peterson in the Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals.

Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron. Opsahl had a huge game Monday in guiding the Wildcats past Rushford-Peterson in the Section 1A quarterfinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
March 06, 2023 08:25 PM

ROCHESTER — It’s nice to have a 6-foot-7 point guard on your side who can shoot, dribble, rebound and pass.

Goodhue’s Will Opsahl delivers all of that. And he delivered it all spades in the second half of a Section 1A quarterfinal game with vast underdog Rushford-Peterson on Monday night. It came with the Wildcats’ brilliant season looking on the brink.

Rushford-Peterson, playing a stellar first half and then riding the 3-point marksmanship of junior Dawson Bunke early in the second stanza, had built a stunning 32-25 lead over No. 1-ranked Goodhue in the contest at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Opsahl, who will take his considerable basketball act to Division II Minnesota State, Mankato next year, wasn’t about to let it happen. He wasn’t going to let his high school career end prematurely.

“Senior year, I didn’t plan on losing this game,” Opsahl said.

So he did all kinds of things about it in what ultimately was a 60-50 Goodhue win. That included pouring in 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers, making 10 of 11 free throws, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out about six assists.

Nineteen of those points came in the second half when, just as Goodhue was looking desperate for one of southeastern Minnesota’s best players to take over, he sure did.

“I have complete confidence in Will that he can do those things,” said teammate and best friend Adam Poncelet, who finished with 16 points and went over 1,000 points for his career. “I like the ball in his hands at the end of the game. He’s been there the past four years for us on varsity. We rely on him to make plays.”

The win pushed Goodhue to 25-3 and into the section semifinals where it will meet the winner between Lyle/Austin Pacelli and Fillmore Central at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Goodhue wouldn’t have been in such a demanding position had it not been for R-P forward Bunke. The 6-foot-5 junior was feeling it Monday. He buried seven 3-pointers, including two to begin the second half, and finished with 24 points. Grady Hengel also played a nice role at point guard, scoring 14 points.

But starting with Opsahl hitting a shot in close and getting a free throw, things started to turn Goodhue’s way about 3 minutes into the second half. It was a Tristan King 3-point basket that gave Goodhue its first lead of the second half, 40-38 with 8:52 left. The Wildcats would never trail again.

Goodhue and its biggest star, Opsahl, got its way. The No. 1-ranked team in Class A has a season that is still very much alive.

Thank Will Opsahl for that.

“He is a guy that rises to the occasion and is a gamer in everything that he plays,” Goodhue coach Matt Halverson said. “He is one of those guys who will always step up in the biggest situations. We’re extremely happy to still have him on our team.”

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
