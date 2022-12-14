Goodhue's Parker will play in Tiki Bowl All-Star Football Game in Hawaii

GOODHUE — Playing in an All-Star game is usually a good time for any athlete. But being from Minnesota and playing on that stage in Hawaii in December has to be a real blast.

Goodhue senior Malakye Parker is going to get that experience as he heads to Hawaii this week to take part in the annual Hawaii Tiki Bowl All-Star Football Game.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Parker said. “I saw it when I was younger. I knew what it was when I was invited so I was pretty excited right away.”

Parker first learned of the Hawaii Tiki Bowl when he saw the All-Star game on YouTube a few years ago. Since then it's been his mission to earn a spot in the game.

“Going to the Tiki Bowl has always been a dream of his and he is very excited to be able to represent his small town and school,” said Jody Parker, Malakye’s mother.

Parker will leave for Hawaii on Friday with his mother and an uncle. This will be his first trip outside the continental United States. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and players will depart for home the next day.

Parker was following the Hawaii Tiki Bowl All-Star account on Twitter and then some bowl committee members sent him a direct message to say he was invited to the game. The game will be played in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu.

“I think they went through my film and evaluated me and then they invited me,” he said.

There were certainly plenty of highlights to sift through on Parker's tape. He rushed for 1,153 yards as a senior and 20 touchdowns. He also had 90 yards receiving.

“To play in another football game, especially in Hawaii, what a great opportunity for him,” Goodhue football coach Tony Poncelet said.

Parker will be a running back during the Tiki Bowl. He played four years of varsity football for Goodhue. He was always a running back on offense and he shifted defensive positions over his career. As a senior, played linebacker/defensive end on defense.

Running back has always been his favorite position. The speedy 5-foot-11, 185-pound Parker said his goal in the All-Star game is to score a touchdown.

“I think I’d be happy with a touchdown,” he said. “But having fun is the ultimate goal.”

Poncelet said Parker has always been fast, but as he has gotten older he improved his on-field vision and was better at finishing runs at full force. He also improved his receiving and blocking skills.

“Watching him develop each year and get stronger and faster, it’s been fun to watch him,” Poncelet said. “Hopefully he has a great game over there and can showcase his talents.”

There were supposed to be four total teams at the Tiki Bowl with each team playing one game. But due to a lack of players, there will only be three teams. Now each team will play the equivalent of a full game, but will play two quarters against each of the other two teams.

The players will practice for four days leading up to the game. But they will also have plenty of time for sightseeing, which of course is also a huge attraction of the trip.

“We have a lot of free time,” Parker said. “And we have a couple of tours planned, going out into the jungle and hiking in the mountains.”

There will also be time spent on a boat and a tour of Pearl Harbor, which is high on Parker’s to-see list.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Pearl Harbor to be honest,” he said. “That’s what really got me excited.”

Parker plans to play college football and has been contacted by several area Division III schools. He is the only player from Minnesota who will be playing in the Tiki Bowl. The event will feature players from a wide variety of the United States.

“That will be exciting, getting to meet and getting to know new people from around the country,” he said.

Minnesota All-Star game

Parker becomes the second Goodhue senior football player to play in a postseason All-Star game in 2022. Adam Poncelet, Tony’s son, was a wide receiver for the South team in the annual Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game which was held last Saturday.

The South dominated the North and won the contest 29-0.

“It was fun to see southeast Minnesota kids go up there and do well,” Tony Poncelet said.

Adam Poncelet had one reception in the game while running back Sam Backer of Chatfield rushed for about 50 yards and averaged just fewer than six yards per carry. Bryce Corson of Fillmore Central was also a wide receiver for the South and he caught a touchdown pass for the first score of the game.

Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville and Peyton Byrne of Stewartville helped the South control play on the offensive line while Mayo’s Rudy Lozoya played defensive line for the South. Kaiden Peters of Plainview-Elgin-Millville played defensive back and returned punts.

“The South offensive and defensive lines just took the game over,” Tony Poncelet said.