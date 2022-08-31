Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Goodhue's Poncelet has a knack for moving the chains

Goodhue senior Adam Poncelet will begin his fourth year on the varsity football team as he gets one more season being coached by his father, Tony.

090221-PINE-ISLAND-GOODHUE-FOOTBALL-5127.jpg
Goodhue's Adam Poncelet (23) carries the ball during a football game against Pine Island during the 2021 season. Poncelet emerged as an elite receiver for the Wildcats during his junior season when he averaged more than 15 yards per catch on 50 receptions and scored 14 touchdowns. He could put up even bigger numbers during the 2022 season.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 31, 2022 11:00 AM
(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

GOODHUE — Adam Poncelet has grown up around football his entire life. His father has been his coach for years and Adam always took it in stride.

Poncelet begins his fourth year on the Goodhue varsity team this fall and his third as a starting wide receiver/cornerback. His father, Tony Poncelet, begins his 11th season as Goodhue’s head coach, and he gets to guide his son for one more season.

“I think it has its benefits,” Adam Poncelet said of his father being the head coach. “He’s always there to talk to and always there to look over the game. I think it’s easier, nice to have your dad as a coach.”

Poncelet emerged as a vital part of the Goodhue offense during the 2021 season. He snared 50 passes for 762 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. He was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area second team on offense. He had a knack for keeping the Goodhue offense on the field by picking up vital first downs.

“He did a nice job of moving the chains with the short game and then with his length and speed he was able to stretch the field for us and make some big plays down field,” Tony Poncelet said.

The 6-foot-3 Adam Poncelet is also a starting cornerback for the Wildcats. He says a big strength as a receiver is his ability to run a number of routes well. He excels on short routes, but can stretch the field as well.

“I just think his reads have gotten quicker, his routes have gotten crisper,” Tony Poncelet said. “He’s gotten bigger, faster, stronger as he’s gotten older.”

090221-PINE-ISLAND-GOODHUE-FOOTBALL-5368.jpg
Goodhue's Adam Poncelet (23) catches a pass over Pine Island's Matthew Horkey (81) and Sam Knox (23) before running it in for a touchdown during a football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Pine Island. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist

Adam Poncelet did a lot of speed and agility training and took part in a number of skills camps this summer in an effort to improve his overall game. He also added about 7 pounds to his frame and now weighs 185.

“He’s put the time in in the weight room and working on his game, so hopefully he can have a breakout season again,” Tony Poncelet said.

Goodhue also returns starting quarterback Will Opsahl, a left-hander, and running back Malakye Parker. That should give the Wildcats a potent passing and ground attack and make the offense tough to defend. Poncelet, Opsahl and Parker are all team captains along with lineman Kade Altendorf.

“I just look forward to all of our seniors having a good year,” Adam Poncelet said. “Being a captain, that makes me have to be more of a leader, too. I have to rally the team more this year, I think.”

“We’ll kind of lean on him a little bit more this year as a senior captain,” Tony Poncelet said.

Poncelet, Opsahl and Parker could all put up big numbers in the Goodhue offense, especially if the line can jell after losing most of last year’s starters. Poncelet and Opsahl, who also play basketball together for the Wildcats, have worked plenty on passing drills together over the years.

“He’s been my quarterback my entire football career, so we have good chemistry,” Poncelet said.

Poncelet’s only individual goal is to be a strong team leader and just to play as well as he can. He helped the Wildcats place second in Section 1AA a year ago and he would like to take that at least one step further this fall.

“I think a team goal for us is winning the section,” he said.

The 17-year-old also plays baseball at Goodhue. But football is his first love. He wants to play at the college level and has already received offers from Division II schools Minnesota Duluth and Winona State University as a wide receiver.

But when he does play college football, he won't have his head coach so close at hand. He's going to miss his dad.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
