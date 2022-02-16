SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Grand Meadow's Sloan up for national award

Gary Sloan, the recently retired Grand Meadow football coach, is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national football coach of the year.

aa8ca0fbaf325390a6b7c7294bfcc515.jpg
Grand Meadow head coach Gary Sloan gives instructions during a playoff game on Oct. 19, 2016, in Grand Meadow. Sloan is in the running for a national football coach of the year award.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
February 15, 2022 07:50 PM
Gary Sloan, who retired following this past season as the Grand Meadow football coach, has been named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national football coach of the year.

The 59-year-old Sloan had been the Grand Meadow coach since 1993. He finished his career with a 230-84 record and four state championships.

Sloan’s Superlarks went 8-2 this season, losing to eventual state Nine-Man champion LeRoy-Ostrander in the section semifinals.

Sloan’s state titles came in succession, in 2013, ’14, ’15 and ’16.

