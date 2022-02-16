Grand Meadow's Sloan up for national award
Gary Sloan, who retired following this past season as the Grand Meadow football coach, has been named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national football coach of the year.
The 59-year-old Sloan had been the Grand Meadow coach since 1993. He finished his career with a 230-84 record and four state championships.
Sloan’s Superlarks went 8-2 this season, losing to eventual state Nine-Man champion LeRoy-Ostrander in the section semifinals.
Sloan’s state titles came in succession, in 2013, ’14, ’15 and ’16.
