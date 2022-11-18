Gritty, defensive effort sends Chatfield back to Class AA state title game

MINNEAPOLIS — With the game tied at 12 and Eden Valley-Watkins set to go for their sixth fourth down opportunity of the game deep in their own territory, the Chatfield defense knew this was it.

With under 9 minutes left in Friday's Class AA state semifinal, a stop on fourth-and-1 gave the ball back to Sam Backer and an offense in perfect position for the potential go-ahead score, but a first down and the Eagles were in the driver's seat.

The Gophers just needed to stand tall once more on fourth down.

They did just that as Drew O'Connor fended off a pair of blockers before slamming EV-W quarterback Nolan Geislinger for a loss of two.

Two plays later, Backer found Luke Carrier, who made a juggling grab for a two-yard touchdown to give the Gophers a lead with 8:40 left. It's a lead they wouldn't relinquish as Chatfield will now have the opportunity to defend its Class AA state title after a gritty 27-12 victory in a Class AA semifinal on Friday over Eden Valley-Watkins at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It's the 25th consecutive victory for the Gophers, who will now go for back-to-back state titles against Barnesville (11-0) in the Class AA at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. It's a rematch of last year's Class AA semifinal — a 22-18 Chatfield win.

"We had some huge fourth down stops," Johnson said. "We didn't make great plays all game long, but when it counted...when they got down in the red zone or on fourth down, we really stepped up and we made plays. I'm proud of the guys for that. ... Credit to Eden Valley-Watkins, they are a good football program."

All season long, the Chatfield defense operated on the motto 'bend but don't break'.

But the Gophers took it to a new level on Friday.

Four different what looked like promising Eden Valley-Watkins drives ended with turnover on downs forced by the Chatfield defense in Gophers' territory.

That includes at the end of the first half when the Eagles had a fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line with under 45 seconds left and the Gophers up 12-6.

It appeared EV-W quarterback Geislinger had a lane off tackle, but Luke Carrier was able to get penetration and bring him down just short of the goal line to provide a momentum-changer heading into the half.

"That play changed momentum," Johnson said. "Stopping them, selling out. We thought they were going through the 'A' gap and they didn't. They went around tackle and Luke got some penetration and made a great play."

However, the Eagles quickly regained momentum, forcing a Chatfield punt on the opening possession of the second half, before using a little trickery to reach the end zone.

Geislinger tossed it out to Wyatt Moehrle for what looked like a bubble screen, but Moehrle held up and threw to a wide-open Landon Neiman for a 58-yard touchdown that tied the score 12.

It was the second time, the Eagles had taken their opening drive of the half down the field.

Suddenly, it was a tied game and the Gophers offense was having a hard time stringing drives together.

The strong front and impressive overall defensive speed from EV-W kept the high-flying Backer and Gophers relatively at bay for the majority of the game.

In fact, for the game EV-W outgained Chatfield 338-247.

"That defensive front is awesome," Johnson said. "There was a stalemate on that line of scrimmage for most of the game. They really extended the plays on us and kept Sam contained for the most part."

But every time the Eagles offense looked like it was going to take control, that Chatfield defense was able to batten down the hatches to make a play at exactly the right time.

That play came when EV-W decided to make the call to go for it on its own 29-yard line inside of 9:30. A move that EV-W coach Adam Tri never second-guessed.

"We're a pretty aggressive team, we were we were aggressive all year," EV-W coach Adam Tri said. "I have faith in my guys to get a yard. And we just didn't get this time. I have the utmost confidence in my guys to get that yard and we just didn't get that play. That's the way it goes."

The decision came to no surprise to the Gophers and company as well. Chatfield did not even work on punt return all week after watching EV-W go for it on fourth down at its own 13 in its section final.

On that day, the Eagles busted off a 40-yard run to convert and keep their season alive.

But a great play by O'Connor, who sliced through the offensive line to swallow Geislinger, gave the ball back to the Gophers.

Two plays later, Carrier made a juggling catch on a bubble screen from Backer for a 2-yard TD. His run on the 2-point conversion made it 20-12.

Chatfield's Luke Carrier (6) catches a screen pass and dives into the endzone for a fourth quarter touchdown during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

The Chatfield defense forced another turnover on downs on the ensuing EV-W drive. The Eagles were just 2 of 7 on fourth down and 3 of 11 on third down.

The Chatfield offense responded with a 13-play, 49-yard drive that took 6:33 off the clock before Backer capped it off with a 1-yard plunge for his second rushing touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. He finished 150 yards rushing on 30 carries, while completing 7 of 9 passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota's second all-time leading rusher will need 309 yards in the state championship game to pass all-time leader Tyler Evans of McLeod West (7,503).

He will have that opportunity on Friday, Dec. 2 as the Gophers go for their second consecutive state title against Barnesville — the team Backer was disqualified against after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties last year in a Class AA semifinal. He subsequently had to miss the ensuing title game that Chatfield still managed to go on and win.

The chance to be back out there puts a little extra juice for Backer into this year's Class AA championship.

"I wanted to win this one because I didn't get to last year play in the state final," Backer said. "So it makes me more hyped going into it. I'm going to be on the field this time, not on the sideline, pretty excited. To get to this point, I don't even think about stats or anything. I just want that state championship. I want to win it this year with my friends on the field."

Chatfield 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 12

Chatfield 6-6-0-15—27

Eden Valley-Watkins 6-0-6-0—12

SCORING

First Quarter

EVW — Nolan Geislinger 1 run (pass failed) 9:58

CH — Cole Johnson 10 pass from Sam Backer (run failed) 2:04

Second Quarter

CH — Backer 11 run (pass failed) 5:41

Third Quarter

EVW — Landon Neiman 58 pass from Wyatt Moehrle (pass failed) 8:37.

Fourth Quarter

CH — Luke Carrier 5 pass from Backer (Carrier run), 8:42

CH — Backer 1 run (Erickson kick) 0:44

