Gritty defensive effort sends Mayo to state tournament

LAKEVILLE — For the Mayo boys soccer team, Tuesday night's Section 1AAA title game had a familiar feel to it.

Much like the semifinal against Century, the third-seeded Spartans found themselves on the road facing a dynamic offensive opponent that they had lost to earlier in the season.

Only this time a state tournament berth was on the line versus what many called the best team in the state in unbeaten Lakeville South.

And once again the Spartans did not blink.

Thanks to a gritty defensive effort combined with an offense that capitalized on its limited opportunities, the third-seeded Spartans upset the top-seeded Cougars 2-0 at Lakeville South High School to punch their first ticket to state since 2015.

The Spartans (13-3) will now wait to see where they will be seeded for the state tourney that kicks off Oct. 26-28.

"I'm very proud of all of our kids," coach Tim Jennings said. "Not just because of their play on the field but because of their work and effort off the field. All the stuff that they have put in just as young gentlemen and how they respect themselves or respect other people.

"We had so many people here to support not just from the Mayo community, but John Marshall was out here supporting. I saw alumni from 10 years ago. It was just great to see all that support and positivity coming from our community to support these kids, who have really earned it and deserve it."

South (14-1-1) was regarded as the best team not only in Class AAA but in the state of Minnesota. With an offense that averaged over three goals per game and led by a likely finalist for Mr. Soccer of Minnesota in Loic Mesanvi, who was seventh in the state with 24 goals on the season, not many had been able to slow down the Cougars' attack.

But the Spartans' back line of Nicklas Crockett, Adam McLellan-Cassivi, Alec McBane, Noah Bestrom and Alexander Shah were simply great throughout the night, getting physical with Mesanvi and keeping him — along with the rest of the Cougars — out of the box, away from threatening opportunities.

Midfielders Bryan Islas-Aguirre and Yonis Muse also played a big role in that, much like they did against Max Comfere and Century. And like that semifinal, very rarely was anyone running free. And when there was, it wasn't more than a second until a Mayo defender was there.

"Everyone in the back, everyone in the midfield was getting up and down the field the whole game," McLellan-Cassivi said. "We knew who their star player was. (Mesanvi) is an amazing player, so it wasn't easy, but the whole game, we just worked on what we had done the whole season.

"It comes down to the teamwork, coaching. Everybody has a common goal. I mean we have amazing players, but we have something that's even better than that. It's just everybody plays for the same purpose. So I think today we all knew we had to shut down their offense and beyond that let the game happen."

With their defense setting the tone early, it seemed only a matter of time until their offense took advantage.

It did just that in the 25th minute after a free kick from about 30 yards out ricocheted off the Lakeville South goalkeeper inside the box. That's where Laack was "Johnny on the Spot," sprinting past a pair of South defenders before unleashing a right-footed shot from a difficult spot that just tucked underneath the crossbar for his first goal of the season. In fact, Laack became the 19th player to score for the Spartans this season.

"He definitely picked the right time to score and open his account this season," Jennings said with a laugh. "He just wanted it. He kept pursuing the ball and won it down in the box. I don't think the keeper was expecting it."

That's when the Spartans began to feel it.

They were first to the ball from there on out and with South being forced to commit more players forward in hopes of an equalizer, it opened the door for a potential Mayo counterattack for the talented Muse and Timothy Persons.

That's exactly what happened.

A good defensive play saw the ball cleared out to Persons, who delivered a terrific run that saw him side-step a pair of defenders before feeding a cross to a wide-open Muse in the box near the back post. Muse was so wide open, he had time to trap the ball, get it to his right foot before flicking it past the keeper to make it 2-0 nearly eight minutes into the second half.

"Just a quick break to the outside and find that negative ball. We've been working on that in practice," Jennings said. "Tim to Yonis, it's just a great feeling. A great feeling."

But with their backs against the wall, South refused to go down without a fight.

The final 25 minutes saw the Cougars put tremendous pressure on the Spartans and suddenly, Mesanvi had a little more space than he did in the second half.

But that's when goalkeeper Jack Hobday put his fingerprints on the game.

He made a pair of huge saves on Mesanvi. The first saw him smother a rocket through traffic from the top of the box after the Spartans failed to clear a free kick. The second came with less than five minutes to go with Hobday barely getting a hand on it to lift the rising shot just over the goal to preserve the shutout.

"Just an unbelievable defensive performance from stopping some of the best attackers I've ever seen, especially Luic," Persons said. "Great defensive performance from our back lines and our center mids and Jack made some great saves."

As impressive of a performance as it was, the Spartans know their job isn't done.

"We are looking forward to the challenge at state," Persons said. "And as coach says, if you want to keep playing, you have to keep winning."