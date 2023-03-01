Grizzlies commit Schmidt hopes to lead New Prague back to state

Chris Ratzloff first noticed John Schmidt two years ago, when the then-New Prague sophomore kept pulling Ratzloff’s attention away from his teammates who were upperclassmen.

“He just works so hard and plays the right way,” said Ratzloff, in his fourth season as the head coach of the North American 3 Hockey League’s Rochester Grizzlies. “Plus he’s a good ‘character’ kid and he fits in our culture really well. That’s the biggest thing with him. Yeah, he gets points and gets results, but the most important thing is he does it the right way.”

Schmidt and his New Prague teammates will be back in Rochester tonight — once again playing a big-time game in the arena (Rochester Recreation Center) that Schmidt is likely to call home in the fall — when No. 2-seeded New Prague (16-10-1) will face top-seeded Northfield (22-5-0) at 7 p.m. in the Section 1A championship game.

Schmidt, the Trojans’ second-leading scorer and undisputed team leader signed a tender agreement to play for the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Grizzlies are a great team and a great organization,” Schmidt said after the Trojans scored three times in the final 2:20 — including twice in the final 25 seconds — of the third period to beat Albert Lea 7-5 in a section semifinal game Saturday at the Rec Center. “The rink here is close to home and the (Grizzlies) coaches are just great, gotta love their coaches.

“And the team is great, too. When I came here (on a visit to see the Grizzlies play) you could see that everyone loves each other. The coaches are into it. And they have a big faith factor here. That’s a big part of it for me and what I believe in.”

Schmidt hopes his high school career has another 10 days or so remaining. That would mean the Trojans are playing at The Tourney next week, the same place his junior season ended. New Prague is the defending section champion, having beaten Albert Lea 5-2 in the section final last year, after rallying from two goals down to beat Northfield 3-2 in overtime in the section semifinals.

Schmidt said the experience of having won a section title game at the Rec Center, then playing in the state tournament, will be a big benefit for the Trojans in tonight’s game.

“We know what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re familiar with the vibe of the place (Rec Center) and we expect the same thing as last year.”

Odds are, if New Prague is able to secure a second consecutive section championship, Schmidt will be a big part of it. He’s had a breakout year offensively, with 21 goals, a team-best 29 assists, and 50 total points.

Schmidt’s value extends well beyond the box score, though.

“He’s been a leader on our team since he was a freshman or a sophomore,” Trojans head coach Brad Drazan said. “No. 1, he’s just a phenomenal kid and person. Secondly, he brings a ton of offensive ability, he sees the net and has a quick release on his shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Rochester and the Grizzlies are really going to like him. He’s a top-notch kid.”

The Grizzlies certainly like what they’ve seen of Schmidt this season. In addition to breaking out as a scoring and playmaking threat — Schmidt has nearly doubled his points total from a year ago (26) — he’s the consummate two-way player, excelling in his defensive zone, as well.

“He’s not cheating offense or anything like that,” Ratzloff said. “He’s a really good 200-foot player. He’s physical, and we were just really impressed with him when we saw him a couple of years ago. We started building that relationship with him. Then having him at camp last year, he fit right in with the guys.

“He’s a guy who wants to be here and he wants come here to make the team.”

Northfield goalie Keaton Walock is among the state's best this season, with a 22-4-0 record. He hopes to lead the Raiders to their first section championship since 2017 when they face New Prague tonight at the Rochester Recreation Center. Jim Wellbrock / Special to The Rink Live

Northfield seeking title No. 2

New Prague’s opponent will be no pushover, by any means. Big Nine Conference champion Northfield beat the Trojans 3-0 at New Prague in their lone regular season meeting, on Dec. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raiders are seeking the second trip to state in program history; the only one to this point having come in 2017, when the Raiders beat Red Wing 3-2 in double-overtime in front of a packed house at the Rochester Rec Center.

But that was six years ago; no one on this version of the Raiders played in that game. This group is looking to write its own story.

“It’s been our goal since the start of the year,” Raiders head coach Mike Luckraft said. “We have other goals, too — we wanted to win the conference, but the ultimate goal for us is to be in St. Paul in March.

“That’s been the vision for these guys; they’ve worked hard all year long to get there. We talk a lot about this nine-period journey (the Section 1A tournament). We’re through six of those periods, we have three left. We’ll take those a shift at a time (tonight).”

The Raiders are led offensively by a potent group of scorers. They have six players with more than 30 points and two more who are within a point or two. Kamden Kaiser is their top goal-scorer, with a team-best 40 goals and 64 points. Jake Geiger (24-33—57 points), Cayden Monson (16-36—52), Will Cashin (13-28—41), Brayden Olson (15-24—39) and Mike Fossum (3-30—33) have all topped the 30-point mark. Forward Andrew Winter (15-14–29) and defenseman Ty Frank (4-24—28) are on the verge.

But the team’s heartbeat is its senior goalie. Keaton Walock is one of the state’s best, entering tonight’s game with with a 22-4-0 record, a 1.35 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and 9 shutouts. He has allowed five goals total in his past nine games.

“He’s been huge for us,” Luckraft said. “He’s absolutely the leader back there. He’s vocal, he’s the hardest working guy on and off the ice. He’s a winner. He wants to take this program to the next level. Goaltending is obviously a huge part of doing that in high school hockey — in all hockey.

“He’s just been fantastic from the start of the season. What an asset to have back there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent Section 1A champions