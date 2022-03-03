Girls basketball Section 1AAA quarterfinal results for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Austin 72, Faribault 17

AUSTIN — Huge favorite Austin won by a huge total in the Section 1AAA quarterfinal game, beating No. 8 seed Faribault 71-17.

It ended the Falcons’ season without a win (0-27). No. 1 seed Austin is now 22-5.

Standout point guard Hope Dudycha had her way for Austin, scoring 24 points. Twin sister Emma Dudycha equaled her, also with 24.

Austin, which will next face No. 4 seed Byron at 7 p.m. in the semifinals at Austin, led 43-7 at halftime.

Austin 72, Faribault 17

No. 8 FARIBAULT (17)

Reagan Drengenberg 4 P; Isabel Herda 8 P; Hailey Reuvers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Nikki Hausen 1 P; Rylee Sietsema 1 P.

No. 1 AUSTIN (72)

Isabela Weidman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ajiem Agway 6 P; Kiru Othow 2 P; Duna Oteng 2 P; Marie Tolberg 1 P; Cassidy Shute 4 P; Ruby Kvam 1 P; Reana Schmitt 2 P; Hope Dudycha 24 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 24 P, 6 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 3 P.

Halftime: AUS 43, FAR 7.

Free throws: FAR 2-11, AUS 9-15.

Three-point goals: FAR 1, AUS 9.

Byron 55, Kasson-Mantorville 41

BYRON — Freshman Kendra Harvey had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as No. 4 seed Byron beat No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville 55-41.

The teams had split games during the regular season, K-M having won last.

Byron (16-10) owned a 30-26 halftime lead against the KoMets, who finished 14-13 but had been streaking to end the regular season, winners of six of its last eight games.

Emma Stork had 12 points for Byron and Makana Schroeder had 11.

Annika Larson paced K-M with 20 points. Aby Shubert had 10.

Byron will next face No. 1 seed Austin at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Austin.

Byron 55, Kasson-Mantorville 41

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (41)

Annika Larson 20 P; Makenzie Carrier 2 P; Kaylee Narveson 5 P; Aby Shubert 10 P; Mackenzie Tozier 2 P; A. Distad 2 P.

BYRON (55)

Aubrey Akervik 2 P; Finnley Klunder 6 P; Alexis Nelson 2 P; Makana Schroeder 11 P; Rylie Schnell 3 P; Emma Stork 12 P, 2 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 19 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: BYR 30, KM 26.

Free throws: KM 7-11, BYR 10-22.

Three-point goals: KM 0, BYR 5.