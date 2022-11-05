SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Growth year for Cannon Falls includes winning another Section 1AA volleyball title

No. 2 seed Cannon Falls defeated No. 4 Caledonia 3-1 to win the Section 1AA volleyball championship for the second straight year.

Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls players celebrate their 3-1 win over Caledonia in the Section 1AA championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Bombers earn a Class AA state berth for the second straight year.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 05, 2022 03:04 PM
This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Coach Melissa Huseth didn't consider this a rebuilding year for Cannon Falls in volleyball and the Bombers certainly proved her to be correct.

Cannon Falls earned a Class AA state berth a year ago with a veteran team. The Bombers had enough veterans left over and an infusion of young talent to repeat as the Section 1AA champion. Second-seeded Cannon Falls claimed the section title with a 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 victory over No. 4 Caledonia on Saturday.

"I knew from the very beginning it would be a growth year," Huseth said. "But I never once thought in my head it was a rebuilding year. It was just going be a growth year. And I knew in my heart and head it was going to get better every match we played."

It wasn't easy against Caledonia, but Cannon Falls found its stride after the first set.

The Warriors (19-12) started fast with strong play at the net in the first set. Caledonia had 11 kills and three blocks in the first set to set the stage.

But Cannon Falls was a force at the net and pulled out the win despite a strong defensive effort by the Warriors. The Bombers also played a strong defensive match and had five players with between 16 and 23 digs.

Junior Madison Burr had kills to close both the third and deciding fourth set for the Bombers. The 6-foot-1 Burr, a stellar holdover from last year's state team, finished with a match-high 18 kills.

Cannon Falls freshman Falon Hepola collected 51 set assists, including the 1,000th of her young career.

Junior Logan Koepke paced the Warriors with 15 kills.

The Bombers now advance to the Class AA state tournament next week. Cannon Falls lost in the state quarterfinals a year ago.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
