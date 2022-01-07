SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge will feature a number of top area boys basketball teams, players

Ten boys basketball games will be held at three different sites as part of the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge on Saturday

Mayo, Red Wing boys basketball
Mayo’s Lebron See-Stadstad (13) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School. Mayo will be hosting boys and girls basketball games on Saturday, Jan. 8 as part of the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
January 07, 2022 05:00 AM
Area boys basketball fans will have a chance to see multiple games at three different sites during the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge on Saturday.

Twenty teams will take part in 10 games at three different locations: Mayo High School, Byron High School and Kasson-Mantorville High School.

The event will feature a number of highly rated players and five state-ranked teams in the boys field.

At Byron, the host Bears (7-3) will face unbeaten Caledonia in a 6 p.m. game. Caledonia (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA and features Eli King. King, a 6-foot-3 guard, has committed to play men’s basketball at Iowa State.

Defending Class A state champion Hayfield (9-1), ranked sixth in the state, and Lake City (5-2) will also be playing games at Byron.

Among the games at Mayo, the host Spartans (4-3) will face Section 1AAAA rival Lakeville South (4-3) while Lourdes (5-6) will face a stiff challenge against unbeaten Plainview-Elgin-Millville (7-0) in a clash of Section 1AA foes.

There will be some strong teams at Kasson-Mantorville. Undefeated South St. Paul (8-0), ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, takes on perennial Section 1AAA power Austin (4-4). In another battle of Class AAA teams, No. 7 Mankato West (6-1) will battle Stewartville (6-3). South St. Paul features Division I-offered guard Alonzo Dodd.

Park of Cottage Grove (5-3) is ranked No. 10 in Class AAAA and will take on Owatonna (5-1), which features guard Brayden Williams, who is headed to Bemidji State to play men’s basketball. University of Minnesota signee Pharrel Payne of Park of Cottage Grove is expected to make his first appearance of the season on Saturday.

The host KoMets (5-2) will close the Kasson-Mantorville session with a game against Mound Westonka (2-4) in a battle of Class AAA teams.

There will also be girls basketball games played at Mayo, Byron and Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday. Below is the schedule for the boys games.

GUARANTEED RATES HOOPS CHALLENGE

Saturday

At Mayo High School

Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Lourdes, 12:30 p.m.

Rosemount vs. Northfield, 2 p.m.

Lakeville South vs. Mayo, 5:30 p.m.

At Byron High School

St. Peter vs. Lake City, 1 p.m.

St. Clair vs. Hayfield, 4:15 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Byron, 6 p.m.

At  Kasson-Mantorville High School

South St. Paul vs. Austin, 12:30 p.m.

Park of Cottage Grove vs. Owatonna, 2 p.m.

Mankato West vs. Stewartville, 5:15 p.m.

Mound Westonka vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

