Guerrilla Wrestling Club's All-Girls night a major hit

ROCHESTER — For Maggie Olson, the hour drive from Albert Lea to Rochester Community and Technical College for a 90-minute training session during the middle of the week with the Guerrilla Wrestling Club was an easy decision.

The opportunity to wrestle fellow female competitors this time of year was simply too good to pass up for the Albert Lea eighth-grader and Section 1-2 107 pound champion.

"I just want to get as much practice as I can," Olson said. "... At home, I am in a room full of boys. It's just a lot of different types of styles, wrestling (against) girls compared to boys so it's good. Freestyle, I'll be wrestling all girls, so getting to work on my freestyle with girls is really good for me."

She wasn't the only that felt that way and wasn't the only one that had a hike to Rochester. Olson was joined by the likes of fellow state-qualifiers in Grand Meadow's McKenna Hendrickson and Mackenzie Armagost, Byron standout Rachel Fode, Lake City hammer Emma Hofschulte and Century standouts Miya Ebling and Eliana Callies. They were just some of more than a dozen girls who took part in the Guerrilla Wrestling Club's first all-girl training session, which will run every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the RCTC wrestling room by GWC owner and operator Cody Buchanan.

For the girls, the level of appreciation for this clinic — as well as Buchanan — was off the charts.

"Cody and (other coaches), these are the ones that keep growing (girls wrestling)," said Fode, who recently committed to wrestle at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. "If we didn't have these coaches here, I don't know how the girls would know about wrestling. To take the time out of their day to make it grow and encourage us that we can wrestle as well … wrestling empowers women."

Meanwhile, Buchanan is loving every minute of it, comparing the girls to sponges by the way they soak up every bit teaching they can. It's almost like a breath of fresh air at times for a guy that is one of the more well-respected coaches in the southeastern Minnesota wrestling community.

"It's super fun," Buchanan said. "I learned a lot because they don't react the same as the boys do. I get a much more empathetic view of what I'm teaching or what I'm saying and how that affects somebody because they don't react the same way. So you have to kind of — I've learned a lot. It's fun because they are really, really great. Yeah, they want to do everything at a super high level. Generally, broad-stroke painting, boys want to get it done and get it done fast. The girls want to get it done and get it done right."

That was more than evident with the way the wrestlers were laser focused as Buchanan demonstrated various techniques on his high school volunteer in Reid Rinn from Stewartville High School. One could hear a pin drop. Then when it was time to break off into partners, the girls were all business, going hard to master the skills just demonstrated as Buchanan made his way around the room.

In the end, 90 minutes went by like a blink of an eye and left many of the girls asking if they could stay past 8:30 as well as the fact that the following Wednesday couldn't come soon enough.

"This is just so exciting to get in and wrestle with them," Olson said. "Hopefully, I can come back as much as I can."

Girls wrestlers look on as Guerrilla Wrestling Club coach Cody Buchanan, left, and wrestler Reid Rinn, 17, go over a drill Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Girls wrestlers, including Rachel Fode, 17, center left, and Hattie Mathre, 14, both of Byron, work on a drill during a Guerrilla Wrestling Club meeting Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin