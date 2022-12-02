Gymnastics '22-'23: Mayo, Century and JM excited for another year of growth in new facility

Head coach: Christina Jacobs

Assistant coaches: Alexandra O'Connell (Century), Abbie Deet (Mayo), Sam Fletcher (Century), Andy Jacobs (Century) and Aubree Powell (Century).

Last season: Century placed 8th in Big Nine, 6th in Section 1AA; JM was 11th in Big Nine, 8th in section; Mayo was 7th in Big Nine, 7th in section.

Key departures: Mayo’s Mia Tiede (state-qualifier on the beam).

Key returners: Sr. Maddy Habberstad (Century), Sr. Bri Kartheiser (Century); Sr. Maya Nordine (Mayo); Jr. Ava Brazell (Mayo).

Outlook: Century, Mayo and John Marshall will once again form the "Rochester super team" as they will practice together and compete at the same meets, where they will then compete as three separate teams. Now at their new facility at Friedell Middle School, there is a noticeable buzz around this season for this group. Coach Christina Jacobs said the girls are “very much enjoying” the new spot and there has been a lot of energy in the first few weeks of practice. Jacobs also has a talented group of returners in Century seniors Maddy Habberstad, Bri Kartheiser and Mayo senior Maya Nordine. Habberstad appears to be the one to really watch. She placed 12th and 14th, respectively, in the all-around at the Section 1AA and Big Nine Conference championships. She also placed fifth on the beam at the section meet. Jacobs has also been encouraged by the development of Mayo’s Ava Brazell and JM’s Paige Cardwell. Overall, they expect another fun season of growth.

Coach Jacobs says: “This season is bringing a lot of changes to the Rochester program. We are now training out of our new facility in the old Friedell Middle School. We have some gymnasts who are looking really good. Century seniors Maddy Habberstad and Bri Kartheiser, Mayo's Maya Nordine and Ava Brazell and Paige Cardwell on the JM team all seem to be starting the season in really good shape. I can't wait to see how they progress this season. We have a lot of new gymnasts this year and their excitement and enthusiasm is infectious. Lots of positivity in the gym."