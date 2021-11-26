Gymnastics preview: Rochester teams looking forward to a more normal season

Head coach: Christina Jacobs. Assistant coaches: Eric Kartheiser, Jen Bennett, Shane Hewitt, Alexandra O'Connell and Brandon Bennett.

Last season: Century placed 9th in Big Nine, 4th in Section 1AA; JM was 11th in Big Nine, 5th in section; Mayo was 5th in Big Nine, 3rd in section.

Key departures: Mayo's Ella Rowley and Century's Abby Habberstad were All-Big 9 performers last season.

Key returners: Jr. Maddy Habberstad (Century), Jr. Lauren Pavelko (Century); Sr. Harleigh Fridlund (John Marshall), Sr. Ava Drewes (John Marshall); Sr. Mia Tiede (Mayo), Jr. Maya Nordine (Mayo).

Outlook: Century, Mayo and John Marshall will once again form the "Rochester super team" as they will practice together and compete at the same meets, where they will then compete as three separate teams. Mayo senior Mia Tiede seems to be one to watch as she returns after placing 14th and fourth in the all-around at the Big 9 and Section 1AA championships, respectively. She also placed ninth in the floor exercise at the section meet. Century junior Lauren Pavelko placed fifth in the all-around at the Section 1AA meet. Coach Jacobs is also excited about Mayo senior Melissa Magruder, who has suffered a season-ending injury the last three years. "Our goal is to keep her healthy this year so she can compete at sections and get a chance to prove what she's capable of," Jacobs said.

Coach Jacobs says: “Last year we struggled with shortened split practices and separate meets. This year we are once more the 'Rochester Super Team' at least for practices. We compete separately, with all our meets being together. This really creates a feeling of unity and the atmosphere in the gym is exciting, as you watch three different teams cheer each other on. I love these girls. It's really neat the way they want to see each other excel regardless of which team a gymnast is on."

Meet the Panthers

Century's Maddy Habberstad performs on the bars during the Section 1AA gymnastics meet Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Seniors: Madison Kolb, Melissa Magruder.

Juniors: Maya Bunger, Maddy Habberstad, Elizabeth Hanson, Brianna Kartheiser, Lauren Pavelko.

Sophomores: Hayley Houser, Chloe Supalla.

Freshmen: Liv Boyum, Eliana Callies, Kina Ferguson, Kelsey Kolb.

Eighth-graders: Cecilia Kesselring.

Seventh-graders: Autumn Cascino, Sarah Rutledge.

Meet the Rockets

John Marshall's Ava Drewes performs on the beam during the Section 1AA gymnastics meet Friday at Century High School. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Seniors: Ava Drewes, Harleigh Fridlund, Brynn Rathbun.

Juniors: Alanna Acker.

Meet the Spartans

Mayo's Alexis Osborn performs a beam routine during a gymnastics meet Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Gage East in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Seniors: Makaila Jelle, Mia Tiede.

Juniors: Maya Nordine, Alexis Osborn, Farah Salama.

Sophomores: Ava Brazell, Baylie Chappuis.

Freshmen: Janaea Bellingar.

Seventh-graders: Stella Haakenson.