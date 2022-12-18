Gymnastics results for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• At Northfield
Team scores
Northfield 129.225, Mayo 122.075, Century 113.575, John Marshall 32.9.
Individual scorers
(Winner, Rochester top three)
Vault: 1. Bella Pressnall (North) 9.050; 2. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.500.
Balance beam: 1. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.850, 3. Maya Nordine (Mayo) 8.150.
Floor exercise: 1. Alison Malecha (North) 8.725; 3. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.475.
Uneven parallel bars: 1. Alison Malecha (North) 8.550.
All-around: 1. Paige Cardwell (JM) 32.9.
