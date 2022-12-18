SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics results for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.

Gymnastics results graphic
By Staff reports
December 18, 2022 10:02 AM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• At Northfield

Team scores

Northfield 129.225, Mayo 122.075, Century 113.575, John Marshall 32.9.

Individual scorers

(Winner, Rochester top three)

Vault: 1. Bella Pressnall (North) 9.050; 2. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.500.

Balance beam: 1. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.850, 3. Maya Nordine (Mayo) 8.150.

Floor exercise: 1. Alison Malecha (North) 8.725; 3. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.475.

Uneven parallel bars: 1. Alison Malecha (North) 8.550.

All-around: 1. Paige Cardwell (JM) 32.9.

