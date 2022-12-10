Gymnastics results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
Byron 135.55, Pine Island/ZM 129.425
All-Around: 1. Amber Roble (B) 34.575, 2. Lydia Evans (B) 34.45, 3. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 33.15.
Vault: 1. (tie) Lydia Evans (B) 9.05, Amber Roble (B) 9.05, 3. Reighley Sorum (PIZM) 8.625.
Bars: 1. Lydia Evans (B) 8.25, 2. Amber Roble (B) 8.2, 3. Ella Ott (B) 7.95.
Beam: 1. Amber Roble (B) 9.225, 2. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 9.1, 3. Ava Fogarty (PIZM) 8.3.
Floor: 1. Lydia Evans (B) 9.4, 2. Ellen Stapleton (PIZM) 8.7, 3. Ella Meyers (PIZM) 8.65.
