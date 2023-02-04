99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Gymnastics results for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 09:10 AM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Team scores

Mayo 129.125, Century 129.000, Faribault 58.150, John Marshall 57.200.

All-around — 1. Madison Habberstad (C) 33.825, Ava Brazeli (M) 33.225, 3. Brianna Kartheiser (C) 33.150.

Vault — Madison Habberstad (C) 8.550, Nyan Young (M) 8.550, 3. Paige Cardwell (JM) 8.500.

Bars — Madison Habberstad (C) 8.100, 2. Ava Brazeli (M) 8.050, 3. Maya Nordine (M) 7.725.

Beam — Brianna Kartheiser (C) 8.500, 2. Cecilia Kesselring (C) 8.40, 3. Ava Brazeli (M) 8.450.

Floor exercise — 1. Maya Nordine (M) 9.250, 2. Brianna Kartheiser (C) 9.225, 3. Paige Cardwell (JM) 9.050.

