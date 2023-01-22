Gymnastics results for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
RED WING INVITATIONAL
• At Red Wing
Team scores
Farmington 137.450, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 128.850, Waseca 126.500, Century 124.200, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 125.150, Mayo 123.100, Red Wing 122.850, Faribault 64.100, John Marshall 31.800.
Individual results
Vault: 1. Layla Keith (Was) 8.900, 4. Madison Habberstad (C) 8.650, 5. Chloe Fox (RW) 8.600.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bars: 1. Kinsley Taylor (Farm) 8.900; 2. Ava Brazeli (Mayo) 8.100; 4. Eleanor Smith (KMT) 7.800.
Balance beam: 1. Kaylee Malszycki (Farm) 9.050, 3. Eleanor Smith (KMT) 8.550., 4. Chloe Fox (RW) 8.500.
Floor exercise: 1. Macyn Hins (Farm) 9.500, 4. Chloe Fox (RW) 9.200, 5. Brianna Kartheiser (C) 9.000.
All-around: 1. Layla Keith (Was) 34.150, 2. Chloe Fox (RW) 33.800, 4. Eleanor Smith (KMT) 33.350, 5. Madison Habberstad (C) 32.950.