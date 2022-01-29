Gymnastics results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Team scores
Mayo 127.925, Austin 127.075, Century 124.350, John Marshall 56.850.
Individuals
(Top three)
All-around — 1. Mia Tiede (M) 33.750, 2. Kiki Rodriguez (A) 33.100, 3. Madison Habberstad (C) 32.375. Vault — 1. Kiki Rodriguez (A) 8.775, 2. Lauren Pavelko (C) 8.500, 3. Alexis Osborn (M) 8.425. Bars — 1. Katelynn Klouse (A) 8.100, 2. Madison Habberstad (C) 7.925, 3. Mia Tiede (M) 7.925. Beam — Mia Tiede (M) 9.100, 2 Ava Drewes (JM) 8.900, 3 Maya Nordine (M) 8.650. Floor — 1. Kiki Rodriguez (A) 9.050, 2. Reese Norton (A) 8.600, 3. Katelynn Klouse (A) 8.450.
