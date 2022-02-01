SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Gymnastics results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.

Gymnastics results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 01, 2022 12:25 AM
Share

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

ROCHESTER QUADRANGULAR

Team scores

Mayo 130.800, Century 127.225, Red Wing 102.575, John Marshall 59.625.

Individual results

Vault: 1. Madison Habberstad (C) 9.075, 2. Lauren Pavelko (C) 8.675, 3. Akacia Ingram (RW) 8.625. Bars: 1. Mia Tiede (M) 8.0, 2. Habberstad (C) 7.95, 3. Ava Drewes (JM) 7.90. Beam: 1. Drewes (JM) 9.35, 2. Maya Nordine (M) 8.70, 3. Habberstad (C) 8.675. Floor: 1. Pavelko (C) 8.80, 2. Tiede (M) 8.75, 3. Habberstad (C) 8.725. All-around: 1. Habberstad (C) 34.425, 2. Tiede (M) 33.675, 3. Drewes (JM) 33.45.

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSLIVE
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 31, 2022 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Monday's Girls Hockey: Owatonna tops Mayo to remain perfect in Big Nine play
A roundup of Monday's girls hockey games.
January 31, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
Prep
Monday's Boys Hockey: Hats off to Decker, JM in win over South St. Paul
John Marshall junior forward Mason Decker has been on fire over the past week. He stayed hot Monday, recording his second hat trick in as many games.
January 31, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
January 31, 2022 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports