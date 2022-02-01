Gymnastics results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
ROCHESTER QUADRANGULAR
Team scores
Mayo 130.800, Century 127.225, Red Wing 102.575, John Marshall 59.625.
Individual results
Vault: 1. Madison Habberstad (C) 9.075, 2. Lauren Pavelko (C) 8.675, 3. Akacia Ingram (RW) 8.625. Bars: 1. Mia Tiede (M) 8.0, 2. Habberstad (C) 7.95, 3. Ava Drewes (JM) 7.90. Beam: 1. Drewes (JM) 9.35, 2. Maya Nordine (M) 8.70, 3. Habberstad (C) 8.675. Floor: 1. Pavelko (C) 8.80, 2. Tiede (M) 8.75, 3. Habberstad (C) 8.725. All-around: 1. Habberstad (C) 34.425, 2. Tiede (M) 33.675, 3. Drewes (JM) 33.45.
