SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.

Gymnastics results graphic
By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 10:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 133.65, Waseca 126.2

Vault — 1. Amber Roble (B) 9.175, 2. Lydia Evans (B) 9.0, 3. Haydn Lynch (W) 8.75. Bars — 1. Evans (B) 8.17, 2. Layla Keith (W) 8.05, 3. Ella Ott (B) 7.9. Beam — 1. Roble (B) 9.425, 2. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 8.45, 3. Lynch (W) 8.1. Floor exercise — 1. Keith (W) 9.1, 2. Evans (B) 8.825, 3. Roble (B) 8.525. All-around — 1. Roble (B) 34.25, 2. (tie) Evans (B), Keith (W) 33.75.

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
December 01, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Winona girls basketball
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 01, 2022 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 01, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 01, 2022 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports