Gymnastics results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 133.65, Waseca 126.2
Vault — 1. Amber Roble (B) 9.175, 2. Lydia Evans (B) 9.0, 3. Haydn Lynch (W) 8.75. Bars — 1. Evans (B) 8.17, 2. Layla Keith (W) 8.05, 3. Ella Ott (B) 7.9. Beam — 1. Roble (B) 9.425, 2. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 8.45, 3. Lynch (W) 8.1. Floor exercise — 1. Keith (W) 9.1, 2. Evans (B) 8.825, 3. Roble (B) 8.525. All-around — 1. Roble (B) 34.25, 2. (tie) Evans (B), Keith (W) 33.75.
