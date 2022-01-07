SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Gymnastics results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.

Gymnastics results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 06, 2022 10:51 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Team scores

Mankato West 139.375, Mankato East 130.440, Mayo 122.000, Century 118.650, John Marshall 30.125.

Winner; Rochester top five

Vault — 1. Zoey Hermel (MW) 9.125; 3. Lauren Pavelko (C) 8.725. Uneven parallel bars — 1. McKenna Schreiber (MW) 8.775. Balance beam — 1. Ella Turner (ME) 9.200; 2. Laura Thauvin (ME) 8.900; 4. Lauren Pavelko (C) 8.450. Floor exercise — 1. Zoey Hermel (MW) 9.475. All-around — 1. McKenna Schreiber (MW) 35.500; 5. Farah Salama (M) 31.500.

