Gymnastics results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.

By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 10:29 PM
Byron 138.975, Caledonia 124.95

All-Around — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 35.9, 2. Amber Roble (B) 35.025, 3. Ella Ott (B) 33.75

Vault — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 8.975, 2. Ella Ott (B) 8.6, 3. Ava Mertesdorf (B) 8.35.

Bars — 1. Amber Roble (B) 8.375, 2. Ella Ott (B) 8.2, 3. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 8.075.

Beam — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 9.5, 2. Amber Roble (B) 9.35, 3. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 8.875.

Floor — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 9.525, 2. Amber Roble (B) 9.0, 2. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 9.0, 3. Sabrina Lisota (C) 8.4.

