Gymnastics results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
Byron 138.975, Caledonia 124.95
All-Around — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 35.9, 2. Amber Roble (B) 35.025, 3. Ella Ott (B) 33.75
Vault — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 8.975, 2. Ella Ott (B) 8.6, 3. Ava Mertesdorf (B) 8.35.
Bars — 1. Amber Roble (B) 8.375, 2. Ella Ott (B) 8.2, 3. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 8.075.
Beam — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 9.5, 2. Amber Roble (B) 9.35, 3. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 8.875.
Floor — 1. Lydia Evans (B) 9.525, 2. Amber Roble (B) 9.0, 2. Sophia Mullenbach (B) 9.0, 3. Sabrina Lisota (C) 8.4.
