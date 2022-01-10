Gymnastics rankings: Byron No. 12 in Class A
Byron is the lone Rochester-area school to be ranked in the top 15, at No. 12 in Class A.
GYMNASTICS
Class AA
1. Stillwater
2. Wayzata
3. New Preague
4. Cambridge-Istanti
5. Anoka
6. Monticello
7. Elk River/Zimmerman
8. Brainerd
9. Lakeville South
10. Prior Lake
11. White Bear Lake
12. Farmington
13. Mankato East
14. Northfield
15. Rogers
Class A
1. Watertown Mayer/Mound-Westonka
2. Worthington
3. Big Lake
4. Mankato West
5. New London-Spicer
6. Melrose
7. Detroit Lakes
8. Perham
9. New Ulm/UUACS/MVL
10. Benson/KMS
11. St. Peter
12. Byron
13. St. Francis
14. Jackson County
15. Litchfield
No southeastern Minnesota girls hockey teams have cracked the Minnesota top-10 rankings.
No southeastern Minnesota boys hockey teams have cracked the state rankings.
Austin, which lost for the first time on Saturday, is No. 1 ranked in Class AAA girls basketball.
Winona is ranked ninth in Class AAA boys basketball and Austin 10th.