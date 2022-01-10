SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Gymnastics rankings: Byron No. 12 in Class A

Byron is the lone Rochester-area school to be ranked in the top 15, at No. 12 in Class A.

a71637ad7b49d0cf36fdc2343fd09f7c.jpg
Byron gymnasts huddle before a meet against Stewartville/Chatfield on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Byron.
Post Bulletin file photo
January 10, 2022 11:10 AM
Share

GYMNASTICS

Class AA

1. Stillwater

2. Wayzata

3. New Preague

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Cambridge-Istanti

5. Anoka

6. Monticello

7. Elk River/Zimmerman

8. Brainerd

9. Lakeville South

10. Prior Lake

11. White Bear Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Farmington

13. Mankato East

14. Northfield

15. Rogers

Class A

1. Watertown Mayer/Mound-Westonka

2. Worthington

3. Big Lake

4. Mankato West

ADVERTISEMENT

5. New London-Spicer

6. Melrose

7. Detroit Lakes

8. Perham

9. New Ulm/UUACS/MVL

10. Benson/KMS

11. St. Peter

12. Byron

13. St. Francis

14. Jackson County

15. Litchfield

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSBYRONMINNESOTA
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey rankings: Andover, Warroad are No. 1
No southeastern Minnesota girls hockey teams have cracked the Minnesota top-10 rankings.
January 10, 2022 10:30 AM
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey rankings: Andover, Hermantown are No. 1
No southeastern Minnesota boys hockey teams have cracked the state rankings.
January 10, 2022 10:18 AM
2E5A8029.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball rankings: Austin is on top
Austin, which lost for the first time on Saturday, is No. 1 ranked in Class AAA girls basketball.
January 10, 2022 10:09 AM
Hayfield.State.Title.dup.5887.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball rankings: Winona, Austin both in top 10
Winona is ranked ninth in Class AAA boys basketball and Austin 10th.
January 10, 2022 09:55 AM