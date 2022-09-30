H.S. Soccer Focus: Conference championship battles coming down to final matches

It's hard to believe the calendar has just about flipped to October.

Not only does that mean the leaves are changing, but also that it's nearly time for postseason soccer.

The regular season wraps up on Oct. 8, before diving head first into the postseason. Yet, for many of the area's teams, there is still much business to be done when it comes to conference title hunts.

It should make for a fun lead up into the postseason. With that, here is the standout performers and power rankings for both the boys and girls.

Standout Performers

1. Abdirisak Bulale, Century: It's been quite the three-game stretch for the senior. First, Bulale scored twice against rival Mayo on Sept. 24, before then recording a hat trick against Section 1AAA foe Lakeville South on Saturday. He followed that with two more goals in a 3-0 win over Faribault.

2. Roberto Perez, Winona Cotter: The junior forward just keeps finding the back of the net. Perez is fourth in the state across all classes with 21 goals and, for good measure, is sixth with 11 assists. His stats the last five games are eye-popping with 10 goals and five assists for the streaking Ramblers.

3. Joey Lonzo, Lourdes: Like Perez, Lonzo also finds himself among the state's best. The senior is tied for fourth in Minnesota with 12 assists — three behind the leader. He is often the straw that stirs the drink for when he doesn't record an assist, Lourdes is 0-2-1.

Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in. All records are up to date entering Thursday, Sept. 29)

Prep Mayo honors Dr. Abboud with ceremony, handles Austin for eighth straight win More than 40 former players were on hand as the Spartans honored the founding father of Rochester soccer by naming the south end of the stadium the Dr. Charles Abboud End.

1. Mayo (10-1): The Spartans are our new No. 1, thanks to an eight-game win streak that has them within grasp of a Big Nine Conference title. Coach Tim Jennings has the Spartans — ranked No. 10 in Class AAA — playing a beautiful brand of soccer, connecting passes, playing together — it's fun to watch. It's why they are the top team in the Section 1AAA and why they are just a few wins away from the program's seventh conference title and first since 2018.

2. JM (7-2-2): The Rockets have their most talented team in recent memory. They play hard and absolutely have speed to burn as well as great individual talent in Mechwa Meermarew, Abubakar Mohamed, Dani Al Attoza and Nathan Kopecky. Throw in Camden Williams in goal and the Rockets are flying high, like they did in handing Mayo its only defeat of the season. JM will look to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Owatonna on Tuesday.

3. PIZM (9-2): The previous No. 1, the Wildcats fall back a couple of spots after seeing their five-game win streak snapped with a 2-0 setback against Winona. But PIZM — ranked No. 4 in Class A — responded well in a 4-0 win over Stewartville, before a nice week off between games. Lucas Sems had a pair of goals and Carter Christopherson recorded a goal and an assist against Stewartville.

4. Lourdes (7-3-1): The Eagles — ranked No. 7 in Class A — have won five of six overall, with the only loss coming to perennial power and top-10 ranked Breck 1-0 on Sept. 24. Lourdes followed that up with a 10-0 drubbing of Cannon Falls. McKaid Schotzko and Lonzo continue to play well for Lourdes, which has tough games coming against Byron and always tough Duluth Denfeld.

5. Winona Cotter (12-0): The Ramblers just keep winning and doing it in impressive fashion too, outscoring opponents 72-4. One more victory will give the Ramblers as many wins as the last four seasons combined. With two conference games remaining and at 8-0 in conference, Cotter has the Three Rivers Conference wrapped up.

Mayo's Evita Hansen (4), left, and Sofia Haakenson (11), right, and Century's Jordan Nowicki (13), center, struggle for the ball during a girls soccer match Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Century beat Mayo 2-1. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Girls

Standout Performers

1. Payton Satzke, Byron: The junior forward has been terrific these 10 days, scoring a goal in three consecutive games from Sept. 22-26. During that stretch she netted four goals and tallied an assist as the No. 9 ranked Bears went 3-0.

2. Samantha Perez, SCLA: The sophomore is finding her groove. She has six goals and four assists in her last five games, including a four-goal game in a 6-0 win over Caledonia on Sept. 15. She also assisted on the game's only goal in an upset win over Cotter.

3. Jordan Nowicki and McKenna Baker, Century: Both Nowicki and Baker have virtually the same stats with two each tallying 10 assists with Nowicki having the edge by one goal with 11. The two have been great for a surging Panthers team that is now 8-4-1 on the year.

Power Rankings

1. Lourdes (8-2): To tell the honest truth, any team on this top-five could have found themselves here a top of the power rankings. Yet, its Lourdes that gets the nod here with recent wins over Kasson-Mantorville, Austin and Lake City. Lourdes had its two-game win streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Breck — ranked No. 6 in Class A — but bounced back nicely with a 5-0 win over Lake City. Becca Cook recorded a hat trick to lead the way.

2. Byron (8-0-2): The Bears are the only team in this top-five yet to lose match. A state-qualifier last year, Byron has looked impressive, outscoring opponents 35-4 in 10 games. The Bears defense is great and so is the aforementioned Payton Satzke and Paige Halder (10 goals, 5 assists).

3. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (9-1-1): The Saints are unbeaten in their last nine matches, having yet to lose since falling to PIZM 3-2 on Aug. 27. Led by talented scorers like the previously mentioned Perez and stellar keeper Makadyn Gust, SCLA has outscored opponents 27-2 during that stretch. The eight-game win streak was snapped with a 1-1 tie to Dover-Eyota on Sept. 27.

4. Winona Cotter (9-2): The Ramblers have a good argument to be higher on this list with a win over Lourdes earlier in the year, but losses to Dover-Eyota and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura drops them down a few pegs. Cotter did get some revenge with a 1-0 defeat of Dover-Eyota, thanks to a goal from Ava Killian. She, Allyssa Williams and Izzie Biesanz are all great for coach Marie Barrientos.

5. Kasson-Mantorville (7-1-1): The KoMets suffered their first defeat, falling to Lourdes 3-1. But K-M rebounded with a 1-0 win over Waseca and a 4-1 victory over Red Wing to improve to a perfect 5-0 in Section 1AA play. Kaylee Narveson scored a pair of goals for KM against the Wingers.