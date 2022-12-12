H.S. Wrestling focus: Dover-Eyota no longer the underdog

Last year was a magical one for the Dover-Eyota wrestling team.

The Eagles won their first section title since 2007 after Jackson Duellman won the deciding match at heavyweight for a 33-30 victory against rival Chatfield.

D-E went on to place fourth in the state in Class A, upsetting No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the quarterfinals, before dropping its next two matches by a combined five points.

Nine section placewinners and seven with 20-plus wins return from that team, including state champion Gavin Gust — who claimed the 152-pound Class A individual title a year ago — as well as two-time state medalist Brodie Kellen and the clutch Duellman.

It brings with it heightened expectations for this season.

“We're all kind of pushing each other this year saying, if we want to do it again, we have to step it up,” Gust said. “We were the underdogs last year. This year, we're not really the underdog.”

There are many in Section 1A that would love to keep the Eagles from repeating. Chatfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Caledonia/Houston and Goodhue are all ranked or receiving votes in the latest poll from The Guillotine.

Add it all up and Section 1A should be another dogfight, as was the case a year ago.

“There's a lot of tough competition around the area,” D-E coach Brian Lehnertz said. “Kenyon-Wanamingo is right up there. Caledonia, I feel like they're being overlooked right now. They have a great team over there. Chatfield’s going to be tough again, and then us so I feel like that's a top four. And there's no clear favorite right now. And we're all gonna have to battle and it’ll just kind of shake out at the end of season. Like it did last year.”

Last year also had an unintended result: An uptick in numbers.

The Eagles have a healthy 40 grapplers in the room this year — a number that caught Lehnertz a bit off-guard.

"Honestly, it was a huge surprise," Lehnertz said. "You always hear people saying, ‘Oh, if you have success in something, your numbers go up. And you're like, well wrestling's different than a football or baseball team. So having our numbers go up? Yes, I was surprised. It's great. I liked the fact that our wrestling program is drawing attention. It’s a little crowded in here but it’s a good problem to have.”

It should help the Eagles contend not only this year, but for years to come.

"We are getting them conditioned and getting the mental toughness up but once you get that ..." Kellen said. "It's been fun. You just (have) to keep it going. This is our last ride, so make it count."

Top performances

1. Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville



The standout senior started his final high school season by winning the 170-pound division at the prestigious Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational in Coralville, Iowa. The St. Cloud State University commit knocked off Cade Ziola — a state finalist last year in Nebraska from Omaha Skutt Catholic — to win the title. Glazier is the No.1 ranked 170-pounder in Class AA by The Guillotine.

2. Rachel Fode, Byron

The Byron senior won the Lakeville North Invite to kick off her season. She is ranked as the fifth best 138-pounder across all classes by The Guillotine and is one of 13 girls wrestling for the Bears this year.

3. Colten Black, Cannon Falls

Black picked up his 100th career victory en route to an individual title at the Faribault Dick Shiels Invite. The senior went 5-0 that day, including a victory by a 9-6 decision over Keaton Urbanski of Stillwater. Urbanski is ranked No. 10 at 160 in Class AAA by The Guillotine.

4. Jack Krier/Lucas Schiell, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Both Krier (126) and Schiell (132) won individual titles at the Don Hall Invite hosted by Glencoe-Lester Prairie. Krier — ranked No. 4 at 126 in Class AA by The Guillotine — was rarely tested, picking up a pin and two wins by major decisions. Same with Schiell. The senior — ranked No. 6 at 132 — won all three of his matches via pin.

5. Nate Evans, Lake City

Evans recorded his 60th career victory in the Tigers dual against Goodhue. Evans picked up his first varsity win as an eighth-grader and is coming off an injury-shortened junior season. In fact, he’s already over half way through matching his nine wins from last year with five already this year.

6. Lake City girls wrestling

The Lake City girls wrestling team made its debut with Kylah Monette, Emma Hofschulte and Ericka Hansen competing at the Edina Invitational on Dec. 3. Hansen placed first that day, while Hofschulte finished second. Hofschulte and Hansen then placed first at the Hastings Invitational on Saturday.

Top 10 power rankings

1. Kasson-Mantorville

Led by Glazer’s effort, the KoMets placed 14th out of 38 teams at the Donnybrook in Iowa. Overall, last year’s Class AA runner-up leads the area with seven wrestlers in the state rankings. Freshman Broc Vaughan comes in at No. 4 at 106, while Luke Swanson (152) and Dominic Mann (160) are both ranked at No. 7. The KoMets enter this week's Minnesota Christmas Tournament ranked No. 4 in Class AA.

2. Dover-Eyota

The Eagles started their quest for back-to-back Section 1A titles with a team victory at the Ellsworth (Wis.) Invitational. D-E took first out of 10 teams in a meet that included Class AA No. 8-ranked Mora and the well-respected Ellsworth and Cadott programs out of Wisconsin. The Eagles finished with four individual champs in Kellen (152), Gust (160), Landon Lehnertz (170) and Jackson Duellman (285). The Eagles followed that with a 3-0 day at the Dave Scharberg Memorial Wrestling Tournament this past Saturday, with a victory in the championship against Mayo. Overall, D-E has five individuals ranked and as a team it comes in at No. 3 in Class A.

3. Mayo

The Spartans picked up a big early season dual victory with a 45-31 win over No. 7-ranked and defending Section 1AAA and Big Nine Conference champion Northfield. The Spartans have a number of football players, who were instrumental on the football team and are now finding their groove. Calder Sheehan is one of them. He’s ranked as the fourth best 145-pounder in Class AAA. Freshman Juan Cobarruvias is ranked No. 9 at 113, while senior Dylan Peper is ranked 10th at 182 for the Spartans, who received votes in the latest state poll.

4. Chatfield

Last year’s Section 1A runner-up, the Gophers are ranked ninth in Class A. Sophomore Javier Berg (113) and junior Gage Bartels (120) both are ranked No. 3 individually, while Kail Schott is ranked No. 6 at 182, but is expected to ease into action after a serious neck injury in April and a long football season.

5. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Krier’s and Schiell’s titles led the Section 1AA runner-up Cougars to a third-place finish at the Don Hall Invitational. Z-M finished third out of nine teams, placing behind Class A No. 1-ranked Jackson County Central and Class AA No. 12 Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, while finishing above Class A No. 5-ranked Kimball Area. Along with Krier and Schiell, freshman Noah Schaefer (No. 9, 113) and junior Kaleb Lochner (No. 4, 152) are also ranked.

6. Caledonia/Houston

Caledonia/Houston won the Icebreaker duals in St. Charles, beating Mayo in the championship 39-27. C/H received votes in the Class A poll and has four individuals ranked, including top-ranked 145-pounder Tucker Ginther.

7. Kenyon-Wanamingo

Another team receiving votes in Class A, the Knights are one of several talented teams in Section 1A. The Knights are 3-2 in duals with the only losses coming to Class AAA schools Cambridge-Isanti and Mounds View. K-W has two ranked wrestlers: senior Jaedin Johnson (No. 3, 170) and sophomore Masyn Hanson (No. 6, 113).

8. Goodhue

Yet another Section 1A team receiving votes in the state poll, the Wildcats had a good effort at the Lakeville North Invitational by placing seventh out of 15 teams. They split a triangular on Thursday, beating Lake City and falling to Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.

9. Byron

With five-time state medalist and two-time state champion Max Petersen now graduated, it’s a new era for the Bears. Fode is leading a charge on the girls side, while Carter Geerts — ranked No. 6 at 285 — leads the charge for the boys.

10. Cannon Falls

The Bombers dropped their latest dual to Kasson-Mantorville, but held up relatively well against the powerful KoMets. Senior Gavin Peterson is ranked No. 5 at 126 to lead the Bombers.