Hannah Hanson, Carter Holcomb stole the show at Dick Norman Invitational

ROCHESTER — It was a large day for Hannah Hanson and Carter Holcomb.

When they walked away from the 50th annual Dick Norman Invitational track and field meet at Mayo on Thursday, the respective Mayo athletes did it carrying trophies.

Hanson’s was honoring her as the female athlete of the meet, Holcomb’s as the male athlete of the meet.

They were that good, and then some. Hanson broke meet records (her own) in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. The senior also won the triple jump. Holcomb, a junior, set a school record in the 110 hurdles that had stood since 1983 and won the 300 hurdles. He also placed third in the long jump.

“That was really exciting,” said Hanson, one of Mayo’s best all-time athletes, a star in track and field, volleyball and basketball. “I feel really blessed to be able to run and break those records, ones that I set last year. It makes me feel like I’m on a good pace at this point of the season.”

Hanson was timed in 14.89 in the 100 hurdles, 45.57 in the 300s. Those times were better than the meet records she established a year ago of 15.04 and 45.67.

Hanson was not remotely pushed in Thursday’s 100 hurdles. But she got some excellent competition in the 300s from Stewartville star Haylie Strum, who was timed in 45.66.

“(Strum) pushed me and really helped me,” Hanson said. “She is a super sweet girl, too. It was nice to race against her.”

Hanson, like Holcomb, also found it nice to finally compete in some agreeable weather, with the temperature floating around 75 degrees.

Hanson has her eyes on what’s coming in the weeks ahead, with a special focus on the June 8-10 state meet at St. Michael-Albertville. Hanson was fourth at state in the 100 hurdles last year in a personal-best 14.33. That time would have been a state-meet record had Roseville’s Ava Fitzgerald (13.81), Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (14.22) and Coon Rapids’ Kenndy Martinson (14.30) not run as fast as they did.

All but Martinson have graduated from that elite crew.

In the 300s, Hanson landed fifth at state in a personal-best 44.39. Just one of the girls who finished ahead of her has graduated.

“I’m excited to hopefully run against (some of) those girls again,” Hanson said. “I don’t usually get to run against people that good.”

Mayo girls track and field coach Jered Smiley took note of Hanson’s beaming face as she walked away with that girls athlete of the meet trophy on Thursday.

He’s seen that look a lot from her recently. Now in her sixth season of competing with the Mayo varsity in track and field, Smiley senses that this season has been her favorite one.

Next year, Hanson will compete in track and field and volleyball at Division II Biola University in California.

“Hannah was all smiles after that (Dick Norman Invitational),” Smiley said. “I’m not sure if she feels things coming close to the end, but I just see her relishing all things. I am in a fortunate position, getting to coach her as she heads towards the door. She has had a crazy good career.”

Mayo junior Carter Holcomb became his school's record holder in the 110 hurdles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, doing it in the Dick Norman Invitational at Mayo. Contributed / Don Paulson Photography

Holcomb’s high school career won’t end after this season. He’s a junior. But the son of Mayo track and field and football coach Donny Holcomb has already established himself as one of Mayo's best all-time athletes.

In football, the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder was in the top five in the state in every major statistical receiving category this past season, leading the state in touchdown receptions (18), second in receiving yards (1,257) and third in catches (72). All of that was en route to be named All-State.

He is also one of the best track and field performers in Minnesota and had that on display Thursday. His best achievement was winning the 110 hurdles in 14.84. That broke a Mayo school record that had stood since 1981, when Paul Burmeister ran it in 14.92.

“That kind of came out of the blue,” Carter said. “I didn’t expect to run that fast of a time. I was surprised. And I was kind of speechless when I found out I’d broken the school record.”

The key to Carter’s record-setting time was his start. It was electric.

“When I saw Carter take off, I was shocked right away,” Donny said. “I’d never seen him start that fast. He must have made up his mind that he was going to do something big.”

Carter’s winning time in the 300 hurdles was 40.34, edging out Owatonna star Seth Johnson (40.75).

Donny knows what he’d like to see from Carter now. He’s hoping for an incredibly focused approach from him the rest of the season.

“I hope that lights a fire under him,” Donny said. “He has a ton more potential in him, but he has to be the one who wants to work at it and fix some things. He is a super talent and the sky’s the limit.”

Myren finds rare air

Holcomb and Hanson weren’t the only Mayo athletes to come up with an inspired performance on Thursday. Joining them was high jumper Adam Myren.

Myren, a junior, cleared a personal best 6-feet-7 1/2 in winning the event. He also just missed as he took a stab at the school record of 6-9 3/4, another one owned by long-ago athlete Burmeister.

“Myren looked really good,” Donny Holcomb said. “I think he’s going to get that record. He’s got an awesome work ethic.”

Century 4x100 team a record setter

The Century girls have proven themselves to have the best 4x100 relay team in the state. The combination of Favor Omoijuanfo, Maddy Habberstad, Clara Gerhard and Megan Lund were at it again in the Dick Norman Invitational, establishing a meet record of 49.30.

That clocking was even better than their winning time of 49.35 in this year's Elite Meet at Hamline University, a mid-season gathering of most of the state's top track and field athletes. A year ago, the Century 4x100 relay team finished as state champion, in 47.70. Century was second at state in the 4x100 in 2021.

