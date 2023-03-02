Hats off to Northfield! Raiders roll to second section championship in program history

(Editors note: This will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players.)

ROCHESTER — The Northfield boys hockey team showed off all the traits that make it great in Wednesday’s Section 1A championship game.

Speed, depth, shooting on the move, the ability to possess the puck, outstanding goaltending.

And that was in the first six minutes.

The top-seeded Raiders put their collective foot on the accelerator from the opening drop of the puck and pressed it down as hard as they could. The result was three goals in the first six minutes of the game, four in the first period and a 6-0 victory against second-seeded New Prague at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The victory is the biggest of the season and one of the biggest in program history, as it locked up just the second-ever state tournament berth for the Raiders. They last went to state in 2017, winning a section championship game in much more dramatic fashion that year — a 3-2 double-overtime victory against Red Wing, also at the Rochester Rec Center.

There was no drama and there was no doubt this time about who the top team in Section 1A is. The Raiders went 10-0 against section opponents this season, including winning their three games in the section tournament by a combined score of 20-2.

Standout goalie Keaton Walock took care of everything on his end, too, making 24 stops to get his 10th shutout of the season and improve to 23-4-0 this year.

Northfield will open play in the Class A state tournament on Wednesday, March 8, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Raiders will learn their opponent and game time this weekend, once all eight of the Class A section championship games are completed.

Defenseman Mike Fossum opened the scoring, sending a shot from the point that appeared to deflect off a New Prague player and slide past Trojans goalie Cole Murphy just 2:20 into the game. That held up as the game-winning goal.

The Raiders (23-5-0 overall) pressed the gas pedal a little harder over the next four minutes, with junior forward Cayden Monson leading the way.

Just 3:21 after Fossum’s goal, Monson grabbed a puck in the high slot, showed patience by skating a couple of strides into the right circle then snapping a shot high to Murphy’s blocker side to make it 2-0.

On the next shift, Jake Geiger carried the puck into the zone with speed and fired a wrist shot from the left circle for a 3-0 lead. Monson added his second of the period on a power play with 2:17 to play, carrying the puck in along the right boards, beating a defender wide, then cutting to the net and zipping a shot high to the far corner for a 4-0 Raiders lead.

Northfield extended the lead to 5-0 just 2:50 into the second when big, skilled sophomore forward Brayden Olsen carried the puck deep on a 2-on-2 rush and scored on a backhander. That ended Murphy’s night after 19:50 and 15 saves on 20 shots.

Monson then capped his hat trick with 63 seconds to play in the second to make it 6-0.

Wednesday’s game was a rematch of a Section 1A semifinal game from a year ago, which New Prague rallied to win 3-2 in overtime after trailing 2-0 with six minutes left in the third.

Current Trojans leaders Will Seymour, Michael Beckius and John Schmidt played key roles in that win, with Seymour and Beckius scoring in the final six minutes of the third period to force OT, and Schmidt assisting on the game-winning goal by Charlie Turnberg just 2:57 in.

The teams also met earlier this season, a 3-0 Northfield win at New Prague on Dec. 20. Walock had a 27-save shutout that night, while Geiger, Cullen Merritt and Olsen scored.

Northfield becomes the fifth different team to win a Section 1A championship in the past five years, joining Minnesota River (2019), Mankato East (2020), Dodge County (2021) and New Prague (2022). The Trojans were looking to become the first team to repeat as section champion since they did it in 2014 and 2015.

New Prague finishes the season 16-11-1 overall.

NORTHFIELD 6, NEW PRAGUE 0

New Prague 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 4-2-0 — 6

First period — 1. N, Mike Fossum 4 (unassisted) 2:10. 2. N, Cayden Monson 17 (unassisted) 5:31. 3. N, Jake Geiger 25 (Brecken Riley 11, Griffin Kennelly 6) 5:52. 4. N, Monson 18 (unassisted) 14:43 (pp). Second period — 5. N, Brayden Olsen 16 (unassisted) 2:50. 6. N, Monson 19 (Kamden Kaiser 25, Geiger 34) 15:57 (pp). Third period — No scoring.

Shots on goal — NP 9-9-6—24; N 17-14-4—35. Goalies — NP, Cole Murphy, 19:50 (L, 5-6-0; 15 saves-20 shots); Oskar Pomerenke, 31:10 (ND; 14 saves-15 shots); N, Keaton Walock (W, 23-4-0; 24 saves-24 shots). Power play opportunities — NP, 0-for-3; N, 2-for-6. Penalties — NP, 6-12 minutes; N, 3-6 minutes.