Haun's final pitching stint a gem for A's

WINONA — If that truly was the final time that Matt Haun will ever pitch, then wow — what a stylish ending.

The Rochester A's big right-hander tossed a gem from the second inning on and it guided his team to a 4-3 win over Stewartville on Wednesday in the American Legion baseball First District playoffs winners-bracket semifinals at Winona State University.

The A's are seeded No. 1, Stewartville No. 4 in the eight-team double-elimination tournament. The A's will next face No. 2 seed Winona at 1 p.m. Friday in the winners-bracket final, again at WSU. Stewartville moves into the losers-bracket and plays the winner between Owatonna and the Rochester Patriots at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Haun is one of the A's top pitchers. On Wednesday, coach Todd Stellmaker turned to him to deliver for an A's team that has ridden pitching and defense all season.

Stellmaker also did it knowing that this would be the last time he'd get to call on Haun, who on Saturday heads out on a long-ago scheduled family vacation.

"For this to have been Matt's final game that he'll pitch in his life, I love this for him," said Stellmaker, whose team moved to 13-9-1 overall and once again needed a comeback to secure the win.

It marked the 11th time this season that the A's had trailed in a game, only to bounce back and win it.

Haun's final pitching stint didn't glow all the way through. In fact, it started off looking like it might not last long. The Generals tagged him with three hits and three runs in the first inning. That came after he'd easily retired the first two batters.

Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun throws the first pitch against Stewartville during a First District playoff game on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Winona State University. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

From the second inning on, though, Haun gradually owned the game. There was a little stumble in the second frame, though no runs were given up. Stewartville managed just three hits from the second through the seventh innings and Haun finished the game with just three walks.

"I missed my spots a couple of those first at-bats," Haun said. "But I was happy to get that out of my system after the first inning. I let Stewartville hit the ball and trusted my defense. I know my stuff is good and I know my defense always has my back. Our defense has been great from the spring through the summer. It's great knowing that I can throw the ball down the middle and I have such great guys behind me on defense. The biggest thing is just to not walk guys."

As good as the A's entire defense was (no errors), there was one play that stood out. It happened in the second inning with Stewartville owning a 3-1 lead and with baserunners on second and third with two out. A short fly was lofted into left field. Incoming sophomore Owen Kelly came roaring in after it and ultimately ended that Stewartville threat, heaving himself forward with a diving catch, the ball barely settling into his glove.

"No doubt, that was the defensive play of the game," Stellmaker said.

The A's couldn't muster much in terms of hits against Stewartville starter Eston Paulson and then Brady Pickett, who entered in the fourth inning.

But while they finished with just three hits, the A's did draw a crucial six walks. All of those came against Paulson, who also did some great things with seven strikeouts.

Still, those walks were game changing and the A's took advantage of three of them and a hit batter in the fourth inning when they scored three of their four runs.