Hayfield aims to turn two, repeat as Class A state baseball champion

A return to the Class A state baseball tournament is a relief for Hayfield. Now the Vikings want to attempt to win a state championship for the second straight year.

Hayfield went 26-0 en route to winning the first state baseball title in the school’s history last spring. The Vikings take a 22-2 record and the top seed into this year’s tournament, which will be this Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

“I see it as a huge relief honestly,” Hayfield senior Nolan Klocke said of winning another section title. “Because maybe there was more pressure for us getting back to the state tournament because of all the new guys we have this year."

For being a No. 1 seed, Vikings have a tough opening opponent. They will face unseeded New Ulm Cathedral (22-3) in the state quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud.

“Now that we’re there, I think the pressure’s lifted,” Klocke added. “And we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The Vikings have lost just one game since the season opener, and that was an extra-inning game against Randolph, another Class A state favorite this season and a Gopher Conference rival of Hayfield’s.

“We really feel that the two best teams might be in the Gopher Conference,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said.

Hayfield enters the state tourney having won 15 straight games while Randolph is 22-1 and the No. 2 seed.

“We’ve played pretty well down the stretch and played phenomenal in the playoffs,” Krekling said. “We’re at that point where we were last year. We feel like we have a pretty good team and we’re going to be tough to beat.”

The Vikings are also as healthy as they have been all season. Senior standout Easton Fritcher (.569 average, six homers, 32 RBIs) was 11-0 on the mound a year ago. The University of Minnesota commit pitched just 12 innings during the regular season due to a groin injury. But he pitched in two section games and is slated to make a start at state.

“The nice thing is we have a plethora of pitchers,” Krekling said.

With Fritcher being limited, Klocke (7-0, two saves, 0.70 ERA) became Hayfield’s ace and Karver Heydt (6-0, two saves, 0.58 ERA) also became a standout starter on the mound.

“We really have three phenomenal starting pitchers which I don’t think many Class A schools have,” Krekling said. “That probably puts us in an advantage going into a state tournament where you need three good starters when you play three games in four days.”

Krekling said he will look at the matchups before deciding on his pitching rotation. The Vikings got a break a year ago when they jumped out to a huge lead right away in the quarterfinal round and Fritcher needed to pitch just one inning. He then came back and started the state championship game.

“We definitely have the best pitching staff in the state tournament, it’s just if we can play enough defense and string enough hits together,” Krekling said.

Krekling said if the Vikings get to three runs they are “going to be super tough to beat.”

Hayfield’s offensive lineup isn’t quite as deep as a year ago. Besides Fritcher, other top hitters for the Vikings have been Heydt (.359, two homers, 42 RBIs), Klocke (.405, two homers, 20 RBIs), Isaac Watson (.362, two homers, 27 RBIs) and Aidan Nelson (.360, 18 RBIs).

“I think to be successful up in St. Cloud, we’re going to have to hit the ball,” Klocke said. “That’s what we’ve kind of struggled with. We’ve always had really great pitching and pretty good defense behind us.”

The first two rounds in the winner’s bracket are in St. Cloud. The championship game in all four classes will be Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Besides Hayfield and Randolph, other top teams in Class A are New York Mills (22-3), Sacred Heart (21-3) and South Ridge (17-7).

“We’re going to give it all we got and we’re not going to take anything lightly,” Klocke said.

Class A state tournament

State quarterfinals: No. 1 seed Hayfield (22-2) will face New Ulm Cathedral (22-3) in the opening round at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

At stake: The winner will advance to the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Cloud. The loser plays in the consolation round at 10 a.m. in Sauk Rapids.

Final round: The Class A championship game is at 10 a.m. Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis. The two semifinal losers will play for third place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

