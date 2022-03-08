SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Hayfield barely escapes No. 8 seed Randolph to advance to semis

Randolph gave state-defending champion and No. 1-ranked Hayfield all it wanted in the Section 1A quarterfinals. The Vikings finally emerged with a four-point win.

hayfield vikings logo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 07, 2022 07:46 PM
Hayfield certainly would have preferred that Randolph not come out like that, seeming dead serious about scoring a massive upset in the Section 1A boys basketball tournament.

The Rockets provided some unsettling early moments for the Vikings on Monday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Then, after No. 1 seed and No. 1-ranked Hayfield seemed to have everything back in order, enjoying a 13-point lead about 4 minutes into the second half, Randolph did it all over again.

The strong and athletic No. 8-seeded Rockets, dominating the interior, scared the heck out of the Vikings, narrowing their deficit to one point with 38 seconds left before Hayfield finally emerged with a heart-stopping 66-62 win.

The closeness didn't come out of the blue between these teams. Randolph also gave Hayfield a serious battle the last time the teams played, when it also built a strong early lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having now escaped, Hayfield will take on the winner of Spring Grove and Kenyon-Wanamingo at 4 p.m. Saturday in the section semifinals.

Hayfield was led in Monday's game by guard Kobe Foster. The senior drained eight crucial 3-pointers for all of his 24 points. Easton Fritcher added 15 points.

Randolph was led by muscular 6-foot-4 center Clay Nielsen with 22 points.

This story will be updated later tonight.

