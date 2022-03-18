Hayfield boys cap memorable day for basketball programs with second consecutive Section 1A title

What a day for the Hayfield basketball program.

Just a little over six hours after watching the Hayfield girls win their MSHSL Class A state quarterfinal against Cass Lake-Bena in its first state appearance since 2008, the boys capped off the day by collecting their second consecutive Section 1A title by knocking off Goodhue 53-42 Thursday night at the Mayo Civic Arena to produce a memorable day for the program.

"We've been saying it for long time," coach Chris Pack said. "It's a great day to be a Viking and none probably better than today with the girls winning and us qualifying for state. We are just so fortunate to have a great group of athletes."

"The girls winning and us going back-to-back, it's just a great time for the community," junior Isaac Matti said. "Everyone's stepping up and supporting us. It's buzzing right now."

The boys had a watch party where they witnessed the girls hold off a late rally to advance to Friday's semifinals.

Fired up, they kept that momentum going into the Civic Center by dictating the play throughout.

The top-seeded Vikings (29-2) did a great job of getting good looks against the patented Goodhue 2-3 zone defense and Ethan Pack took full advantage.

The senior, who leads the Vikings in made 3-pointers this season, struggled in the semifinal where he was held to just seven points. But he put that behind him, splashing home three 3-pointers to give the Vikings an early 16-11 lead.

"This gym is so much bigger and wider, so I had to get a feel for it early," Ethan Pack said. "I've kind of struggled these last games, but the team had confidence in me to shoot it. I had a great game, thanks to my team, because they make me look good."

With Pack hitting from beyond the arc, the Vikings were able to use the always dangerous Matti in the middle of the 2-3 zone for some high-, low-post action with Zander Jacobson.

The 6-foot-4 big man answered the call for the second consecutive contest, scoring six straight at one point to put the Vikings up 24-19. He finished with 10 of his 12 in the first half.

The Vikings led by seven before Will Opsahl knocked down a big 3-pointer right before the half to make it just a 26-22 halftime deficit for Goodhue, despite the feeling it should have been more.

"We talked about the first eight minutes being the most important," coach Chris Pack. "We didn't want these guys jump on us and shorten the game and having fewer possessions. So that was huge. Ethan coming up with three 3's right away. ... At seven we felt really good. Then they had that 3 off the offensive rebound. At the half, we talked about how as important as the first eight minutes were, the next five were just as important now. We talked about winning on the defensive end."

The Vikings took that to heart.

They made life miserable for the No. 3 seeded Wildcats (23-7), especially for standout big man Dayne Wojcik.

The 6-foot-4 senior kept the momentum going from a 25-point semifinal performance with 11 points in the first half, before finishing with a team-best 17. Yet, he had to work for every bit of it with the Vikings throwing double teams and flirting with a zone for the first time all season.

It worked to perfection.

The Vikings opened the half on a 14-4 run to take a 26-22 halftime lead to 40-26 as Goodhue just simply could not find enough offense.

The Wildcats scored just eight points in the second half's first 14 minutes. That proved to be the difference.

"The magic number, the whole night was 50 points," Matti said. "If we get to 50 points, we're going to be sitting in good shape. And to jump out in that first five minutes in the second half. I mean, we wanted to pounce on so we get a lead. We know that they like to play slow. So we just wanted to get up and make them play faster. Make them get out of their comfort zone. And that was a big part of it."

Matti too, found his offense after scoring just two points in the first half. He scored seven straight as part of that 14-4 run and was one of three Vikings to finish in double figures, recording 13 points. Ethan Pack led the way with 17, while Jacobson added 12 and Easton Fritcher chipped in nine for the Vikings.

Goodhue was led by Wojcik and also received 15 points from Opsahl, but it needed more from its surrounding cast. No other Wildcat finished above five points.

"Dayne is a great player and Goodhue has great players," Matti said. "So we knew we had to 'D' up and I mean Zander Jacobson did a great job. He put his big boy pants on playing defense down there. But we knew we had to key in on defense, because they are great players. But we got the job done."

The Vikings will now get the chance to defend their Class A state title from last season. But this year will have a bit of a different feel.

"Last year, we were the fourth seed out of four," coach Chris Pack said. "We weren't supposed to be raising the trophy at the end. Now the target is on our back. Defending state champs, being ranked No. 1. We know it doesn't really matter where your seeded, especially in Class A. We know no matter who we draw, it's going to be a tough test."

Hayfield 53, Goodhue 42

Hayfield (53)

Zander Jacobson 12 P; Easton Fritcher 9 P; Isaac Matti 13 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Pack 17 P, 4 3-PT; Karver Heydt 2 P.

Goodhue (42)

Will Opsahl 15 P, 2 3-PT; Tyson Christensen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 9 P; Gavin Schafer 2 P; Dayne Wojcik 17 P.

Halftime: H 26, G 22.

Free throws: H 14-20, G 8-13.

Three-point goals: H 5, G 4.