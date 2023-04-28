Hayfield brought strength and conditioning training in house. Athletes are already seeing success

HAYFIELD — Every weekday morning, Chelsea Christopherson can be found in the weight room at Hayfield High School.

The basketball, volleyball and golf athlete said she knows working out is the key to success in sports, so she took advantage of the open weight room at school to improve.

But it wasn’t until The Performance Center co-owner and coach Zach Hodgson began training Hayfield athletes in-house in November that Christopherson started seeing a shift in her performance.

“I jump better,” she said. “I go practice basketball, and I feel so much lighter.”

The junior guard, who helped the Vikings girls basketball team advance to the Class A state semifinal game this winter, has a training program specific to her and her sports. It’s a complete shift from her workout plans the past two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Christopherson created her own workout plan, teaching herself different lifts. But with Hodgson’s experience and help, Christopherson’s programming focuses more on explosiveness and power than what traditional workouts do.

“I needed it, because what I was struggling with was doing (exercises) I needed to do to get better,” Christopherson said.

Now, she has a personalized program that changes every four to six weeks, depending on her progress. Instead of doing back and shoulder days like she was before, Christopherson’s plan features more leg days, focusing on speed, with exercises like ladder drills, and strength, with slow, controlled movements.

That’s the importance of strength and conditioning coaches: Hodgson has extensive programming knowledge that goes beyond the weightlifting teachers or coaches taught athletes previously.

Hodgson said expecting coaches to also double as strength and conditioning coaches “is a lot of responsibility to place on coaches” who have a full-time job on top of coaching.

Zach Hodgson, owner of The Performance Center and coach, works with students at Hayfield Community Schools on Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, in Hayfield. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“On top of having to know everything about their sport to make their athletes better, you also need to know all these things about strength and conditioning — which people go to school to get their master’s degree in,” he said.

Coaches like Hodgson have degrees in the field and have spent years studying biomechanics and researching performance. The experience allows Hodgson to “spot things that other coaches weren’t able to in the weight room that not only help people prevent injury, or lessen the likelihood of it, but also increase performance,” he said.

“For me as a coach, it's nice to know that this is (Zach’s) specialty,” Hayfield activities director and boys basketball coach Chris Pack said. “(TPC) knows what they're doing. I trust them for the programs that they've designed for our athletes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership is one of the first in southeastern Minnesota, especially in a school Hayfield's size. It comes at no cost to families and is open to all Hayfield students. This option is also the most accessible to athletes: There’s no need to travel to other facilities to train, which is especially nice for those who have activities, practices or games after school.

Eric Bermea, a sophomore pitcher, is the perfect example. He completes his workouts in the morning, even though he’s in the middle of baseball season.

He said he feels more explosive after six months of training with Hodgson, and that’s translating to the mound: Bermea struck out 11 in a six-inning complete game against Triton on Tuesday, April 25.

“(Zach’s) honestly a very good motivator,” Bermea said. “He makes you get that last rep in. It feels good having him here. No one else does the stuff that he does.”

The accountability the training provides and the trust that athletes have in Hodgson is why Pack thinks students continue to attend training sessions. It goes beyond lifting, too: Christopherson routinely goes to Hodgson for advice, including about nutrition.

Zach Hodgson, owner of The Performance Center and coach, works with Calli Coolidge, a Hayfield senior, on Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, at Hayfield Community Schools in Hayfield. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The athletes’ buy-in is what stands out to Hodgson the most — especially from younger athletes.

“They bought in,” he said. “They’re all showing up multiple times a week, if not every day during the week. From the sounds of it, that wasn’t happening before. To be able to watch these athletes that have been in the weight room actually compete in their sports … seeing the direct performance increase and having the coaches specifically address that. That part is probably the coolest.”

Hayfield has already experienced athletic success, but, in the long run, having Hodgson train athletes there will help programs reach the high bar set in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Previous athletes have dedicated themselves to the weight room,” Pack said. “Teams have been successful with those types of kids on it. So the hope is that the younger kids see the older ones working and are encouraged to get into the weight room.”