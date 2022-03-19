Hayfield ends with a loss in girls third-place game

ST. PAUL — Hayfield ended its brilliant season on Saturday with a 65-44 loss to No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran in the Class A girls state basketball third-place game at Concordia University, St. Paul.

The Vikings, who entered the tournament unbeaten, finished 32-2 overall. It lost to Minneota in Friday’s semifinals. Mayer Lutheran ended 28-5.

Hayfield will graduate just three seniors from this team, starters Aine Stasko and McKenna Chick, and reserve McKenna O’Connor.

It was Hayfield’s first time in the state tournament since 2008.

This story will be updated with some statistics from the game later tonight.

