Sports | Prep

Hayfield ends with a loss in girls third-place game

The Hayfield girls basketball team fell 65-44 to No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran in Saturday's third-place state tournament game.

hayfield vikings logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 19, 2022 03:28 PM
ST. PAUL — Hayfield ended its brilliant season on Saturday with a 65-44 loss to No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran in the Class A girls state basketball third-place game at Concordia University, St. Paul.

The Vikings, who entered the tournament unbeaten, finished 32-2 overall. It lost to Minneota in Friday’s semifinals. Mayer Lutheran ended 28-5.

Hayfield will graduate just three seniors from this team, starters Aine Stasko and McKenna Chick, and reserve McKenna O’Connor.

It was Hayfield’s first time in the state tournament since 2008.

This story will be updated with some statistics from the game later tonight.

Related Topics: HAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEGIRLS BASKETBALL
