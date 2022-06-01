SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Hayfield eyeing yet another trip to state — this time in boys golf

The Hayfield Vikings had three golfers finish in the top six in the first round of the Section 1A boys golf meet on Tuesday. They'll take a 15-shot lead into Wednesday's final round at Eastwood Golf Course.

Section 1A Golf Meet
Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson takes a shot on the 10th hole during the 2019 Section 1A boys golf meet. Bronson and the Vikings are in first place heading into the final round of this year's section meet.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff
May 31, 2022 10:51 PM
ROCHESTER — Hayfield has had a couple of banner years when it comes to the success of its boys athletic teams.

Its boys basketball team has won back-to-back state championships the past two years, and its baseball team could accomplish that same remarkable feat this spring.

Now the Vikings' boys golf team looks like it wants to get in on the school's championship-winning ways.

The Vikings shot a solid score of 345 in the opening round of the Section 1A boys golf meet on Tuesday at Eastwood Golf Course. That gives them a 14-shot lead over Rushford-Peterson going into Wednesday's final round, with the winner earning a trip to the Class A state meet June 14-15 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Hayfield was led Tuesday by three golfers who are in the top six individually. Keegan Bronson (78) sits in second place entering the final round of the section meet, while Sam Tucker (87) is fifth and Kolton Fiedler (88) is tied for sixth.

Defending section champion Lanesboro (368) is tied for third with Fillmore Central, 23 shots back of the Vikings.

Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher is leading the individual scorers after 18 holes. He fired a 5-over-par 77 to hold a one-shot lead over Bronson.

R-P's Andrew Hoiness (83) is third, while Lanesboro's Clay Schwichtenberg (86) and Hayfield's Tucker round out the top five.

SECTION 1A BOYS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At Eastwood Golf Course, par 72)

Team Totals

1. Hayfield 345, 2. Rushford-Peterson 359, 3t. Lanesboro 368, 3t. Fillmore Central 368, 5. Southland 393, 6. Kingsland 399, 7. Glenville-Emmons 436, 8. Wabasha-Kellogg 465, 9. GMLO 470, 10. Houston 550.

Individuals

(Top 20)

1. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 77, 2. Keegan Bronson (Hay) 78, 3. Andrew Hoiness (RP) 83, 4. Clay Schwichtenberg (Lsbro) 86, 5. Sam Tucker (Hay) 87, 6t. Jack Brogle (Lsbro) 88, 6t. Kolton Fiedler (Hay) 88, 8t. Grady Hengel (RP) 89, 8t. Kaden Rath (King) 89, 8t. Nick Eickhoff (King) 89,
11. Carson Thompson (RP) 90, 12t. Nicholas Edland (Sthld) 92, 12t. Ty Bronson (Hay) 92, 14t. Bradley Lagerstedt (Sthld) 93, 14t. Damon Ellingson (GE) 93, 14t. Luke Hellickson (FC) 93, 17. Aiden Arnold (FC) 95, 18. Taylor Glynn (GMLO) 96, 19t. Alex LaRocque (WK) 97, 19t. Dayton Haugen (Lsbro) 97, 19t. Ethan Bedard (RP) 97, 19t. Kaden Stettler (Lsbro) 97.

