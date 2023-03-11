Hayfield girls have their way, headed back to state

This story will be updated later tonight

ROCHESTER — A second close game this season between top-10 ranked girls basketball teams Hayfield and Grand Meadow never materialized Friday night.

That’s because Hayfield never let it.

The Vikings, seeded No. 1 in the Section 1A tournament, got early control against No. 2 Grand Meadow and never let go. The result was a 51-32 blitz in the Section 1A championship game at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Hayfield rode its superior speed and quickness, as well as shot making, to build a 34-16 halftime lead. All but 14 of those Larks’ points came from one source, sophomore forward Lauren Queensland. Center Lexy Foster had the team’s only other bucket then and it didn’t come until just 2 minutes remained in the half.

The contest was in stark contrast to the last time the teams met, Dec. 29, when Hayfield snuck away with a 49-46 win.

No. 4-ranked Hayfield improves to 28-3 and is headed to state for the second straight year. Grand Meadow, which also lost to Hayfield in last year’s section final, finished 27-3. The Larks entered ranked seventh in Class A.

