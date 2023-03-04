99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Hayfield girls ride strong second half to roll past injury depleted Lanesboro

No. 4-ranked Hayfield led Lanesboro by just two points at halftime. But it got things together after that and beat the Burros by 28 points in the girls Section 1A semifinals.

AD5D55B4-6FE9-44B9-893E-7197C7E6B3EB.jpeg
Hayfield's Kristen Watson loads up a shot while a pair of Lanesboro players sprint out to defend her on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Section 1A semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 04, 2023 12:46 PM

This story will be updated later this afternoon.

ROCHESTER — Hayfield wasn't looking much like Hayfield.

The No. 4-ranked Vikings girls basketball team led a Lanesboro outfit that was without injured star center Kaci Ruen by just two points at halftime Saturday of the Section 1A semifinal game at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

But a reminder was in order. Standout Hayfield forward Natalie Beaver had spent a large chunk of that opening stanza on the bench, in foul trouble.

Beaver returned to begin the second half. That was the beginning of the end of Lanesboro's upset hopes. The 5-foot-11, versatile Beaver's impact was immediate, loosening the Lanesboro defense up with her inside-outside abilities, and the Vikings went on to an easy 63-35 win.

It was Hayfield's 12th straight win and lifted it to 28-3 and into Friday's section final. There, it will face the winner between No. 2 seed Grand Meadow and No. 3 Randolph at 6 p.m. at Mayo Civic Arena.

Lanesboro, which was playing its first game without Ruen, who had broken a bone in her hand in the late going of the Burros' quarterfinal win, finished 19-6 overall. It was the No. 4 seed, Hayfield No. 1.

As for Beaver, she finished the game with 13 points. Standout Hayfield guard Kristen Watson totaled 17 points and Chelsea Christopherson had 10.

Lanesboro was led by 1,000-point scorer Jessie Schreiber with 15 points.

Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 35
LANESBORO (35)
Skyler Check 7 P, 1 R; Jessie Schreiber 15 P, 2 3-PT; Jensyn Storhoff 11 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Erwin 2 P.
HAYFIELD (63)
Kristen Watson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 10 P; Molly Hansen 2 P; Jojo Tempel 8 P, 2 3-PT; Lilly Beyer 4 P; Natalie Beaver 13 P, 1 3-PT; Maggie Hanson 2 P; Jenna Christopherson 7 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 23, LANE 21.
Free throws: LANE 6-8, HAY 5-7.
Three-point goals: LANE 3, HAY 5.

