Hayfield girls settle down, finish the deal in state quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS — Hayfield spent the regular season and section tournament not losing to anybody. The Vikings showed up to the Class A state girls basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon a perfect 31-0.

And now, one game into that event, Hayfield is 32-0.

But it wasn't easy.

After Hayfield assumed a 13-point halftime lead, No. 4 seed Cass Lake-Bena (28-3) had the Vikings coming undone with its trapping defense. No. 5 seed Hayfield settled down just enough in the final minutes to squeeze out a heart-pounding 67-57 win in the Class A quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion.

"I knew we had it all the way," said Hayfield star guard Kristen Watson, who did seem to have "it" all the way, finishing with a massive 27 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventeen of those points came in the first half, before Cass Lake-Bena adjusted some by throwing a zone defense at the Vikings.

Not bad for a 5-foot-4 sophomore.

"Kristen knows where the basket is, and she's just a hard-nosed, bulldog of a player," said Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling, whose team was at state for the first time since 2008. "She made things happen for us."

As good as Watson was all game, and as well as Hayfield played as a team that first half, the latter didn't maintain itself. At least not for the first 14 minutes of the second half.

Credit Cass-Lake Bena for that. The Panthers, making their second straight trip to state (they lost by a point in the 2021 quarterfinals), came at Hayfield with a vengeance after intermission.

And that sure worked.

Cass Lake-Bena immediately went on a 10-0 scoring run. It did it with full-court traps that resulted in a series of Hayfield turnovers. The Panthers converted those into layups and also watched a 3-pointer by Alexiah LaRose find the bottom of the net.

That scoring run ended with a Krisalyn Seelye layup. Just like that, and with the Vikings looking frazzled, Cass Lake-Bena was back in the game -- and for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Cass Lake-Bena is a great team, and we are just happy to get the win," Krekling said. "They have skilled players and seniors who were here last year. They have guards who can go off on you. We had to do a good job of taking care of the ball."

That ball protection finally did happen and in the nick of time.

Cass Lake-Bena led 53-52 with just over 3 minutes left in regulation. Then, Hayfield suddenly turned back into the team that had shown up the first half, operating beautifully.

That wasn't just done by avoiding turnover, but also as it executed its offense to perfection. It was one that -- for three straight possessions -- resulted in an easy and almost unguarded hoop inside.

After Watson made an attacking mid-range shot, Hayfield looked inside on designed plays. Natalie Beaver was on the receiving end of two perfectly placed passes for easy 2-foot shots, then it was Aine Stako scoring the same way.

Just like that, Hayfield was back in control, on top 60-55 with just over a minute left.

Cass Lake-Bena would never get closer than five points the rest of the way.

"We had practiced plays to score inside," said Beaver, another sophomore who also had a big day, with 22 points and seven rebounds. "Once we got that going again (to end the game), we did well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayfield next will take on unseeded Minneota at noon Friday in the state quarterfinals at Williams Arena. Minneota upset No. 1 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl in Thursday's quarterfinals.