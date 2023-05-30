Hayfield golf follows newest coach Keegan Bronson’s example to another successful year

HAYFIELD — Before Keegan Bronson graduated from Hayfield High School, before he stepped foot on Waldorf University’s campus, and before the cancer diagnosis, he told his Hayfield golf teammates he would be back to The Oaks Golf Club to coach them.

It felt to everyone like a Keegan thing to say. Bronson chose an elementary education major so he’d have the opportunity to coach in the future.

“It’s just cool that he wants to — in his situation, especially — come back, and he wants to help other people get better at the game that he loves,” Kevin Bronson, Keegan’s dad and Hayfield golf coach, said. “I just think it's awesome. That’s just the way he's wired. Nothing's going to stop him.”

The chemotherapy and amputation of his left leg didn’t change Bronson’s promise. As soon as the snow melted and the golf course was playable, Bronson was there with his new prosthetic — while still going through physical therapy.

“They knew I would,” he said with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

All about mindset

Bronson’s biggest asset as a high school golfer was his mindset. Kevin Bronson preached it at home and on the course: “As soon as your golf club goes in your bag, whatever happened is over. Now it’s on to the next thing,” he said.

The ability to shrug things off, stay in the moment and stay focused is undoubtedly helping Bronson while he’s undergoing chemotherapy. It’s also made him an important aspect of Hayfield’s team this year.

Talking while playing helped Bronson to take his mind off golf and allowed him to relax before the next hole. He showed that approach to Hayfield’s girls golfers this season, and it helped.

The Hayfield girls won the Gopher Conference for the second consecutive year, and freshman Carly Bronson won Player of the Year. Carly Bronson, junior Kristen Watson and senior Avery Towey were named All-Conference, and junior Chelsea Christopherson earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. The accolades are nice, but the girls aren’t focused on individual achievements.

Keegan Bronson talks with members of the high school golf team before practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“The team is more important to us,” Towey said.

Even Carly Bronson didn’t want to discuss her Player of the Year title, saying, “It was cool, but it’s just a title.” Her reaction stems from wanting to continue what her older brother Keegan started.

“It wasn’t hard for me to keep playing, honestly,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, Keegan can’t do this, so I might as well do it for him.’ (The cancer diagnosis) still hit me hard, but it just honestly motivated me in general to just do better for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching how Keegan handled adversity shaped the Hayfield team this season. Kevin Bronson said he’s “the second most knowledgeable person out here, next to me,” and the girls team acknowledged how helpful Keegan is to their success.

“He knows what it's like to play in these meets,” Towey said, “and (what it’s like) to play against other good players. But he makes it fun, too.”

Hayfield will play in the Section 1A meet at Eastwood Golf Course Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31. If Carly Bronson earns a state berth, it will be her third state entrance in her three-year varsity golf career — putting her on pace to have a better high school career than Keegan Bronson.

“He brings it up all the time,” Carly Bronson said. “I think he’s just jealous."

Keegan Bronson gives some pointers to his sister Carly during practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Keegan Bronson, center, works with Kristen Watson, left, and Avery Towey during their high school golf practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Less than 3 months after having his leg amputated, Keegan Bronson chips the ball while helping out with the high school team's practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Keegan Bronson works with Avery Towey and Kristen Watson during their high school golf practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Keegan Bronson, right, walks with his sister Carly Bronson before they tee off during practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin