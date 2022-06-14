SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Hayfield holds off New Ulm Cathedral in state baseball quarterfinals

Hayfield edged New Ulm Cathedral 5-4 to win the Class A state baseball quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Karver Heydt (16) cheers after teammate Easton Fritcher (4) hit a triple during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Hayfield won the game 5-4.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
June 14, 2022 01:02 PM
This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ST. CLOUD — The plan almost backfired, but No. 1 seed Hayfield held on to nip New Ulm Cathedral 5-4 in the Class A baseball state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Vikings appeared on the verge of cruising to victory as they built a 5-0 lead after three innings with Easton Fritcher hitting a two-run triple in the second.

Nolan Klocke held New Ulm hitless through three innings and allowed two hits and one run before being pulled with one out in the sixth inning after throwing 74 pitches.

Karver Heydt got the two outs in the sixth and had two outs with one runner on base in the seventh, but he couldn't get the third out. A walked, hit by pitch and error allowed two runs to score and Heydt departed with a 3-0 count on the next hitter and the score 5-3. The left-handed Fritcher came on in relief, walked the hitter with a 3-0 count to load the bases. Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling then issued an intentional walk to Sam Knowles to force in a run to make the score 5-4.

"He already hit three missiles and the other guy had struck out twice," Krekling said.

With the bases still loaded, Fritcher struck out the next hitter to save the game and move Hayfield to the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We come here to win and that's what we did," Fritcher said. "The tension started to build in the end, but we had some guys ready to throw."

Klocke earned the win as he allowed one earned run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. By staying at 75 pitches, he can now come back and throw a full 115 pitches on Friday if the Vikings (23-2) advance to the state title game.

"We came here to win the tournament and that's the plan that we had," Krekling said of limiting Klocke's pitch count with the lead.

Kobe Foster went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Hayfield at the plate and Fritcher reached all four times with a triple, hit by pitch and two intentional walks.

Fritcher is expected to start on the mound in the state semifinals.

