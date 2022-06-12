Hayfield, Lourdes receive seeds in state baseball tournaments

The defending Class A baseball state champion is the favorite to win it again this year.

Hayfield, which won its first-ever baseball state title last year, is the No. 1 seed in the 2022 Class A state tournament, which begins Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

The Vikings bring a 22-2 mark and a 15-game winning streak into their state quarterfinal game against unseeded New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cathedral, the Section 2A champion, is 22-3 overall after beating Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 10-0 in the section championship game last week.

Hayfield advanced to state by winning four consecutive games in the Section 1A playoffs, beating Fillmore Central/Lanesboro, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lyle/Austin Pacelli and Southland by a combined score of 39-4. Hayfield recorded shutouts in its final three section tournament games, giving it 10 shutouts in 24 games this season.

The Vikings average 8.9 runs per game and allow 1.7 per game. Cathedral averages 8.3 runs per game and allows 3.3.

Hayfield is at state for the third time ever, all in the past four years (2019, 2021, 2022), while Cathedral is making its 21st trip to state and first since 2018.

Other seeded teams in Class A are: No. 2 Randolph, No. 3 New York Mills, No. 4 East Grand Forks Sacred Heart and No. 5 South Ridge.

Lourdes earns top-5 seed

Section 1AA champion Rochester Lourdes has also earned a seed in the Class AA state tournament.

The Eagles (18-4 overall) are scheduled to open state tournament play at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 4-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

W-DC, the Section 6AA champion, is 23-4 overall and had to come through the elimination bracket of its section tournament to get to state. It did so by beating Albany twice in the section championship round.

W-DC averages 7.3 runs per game and allows 2.7.

Lourdes, which has won eight consecutive games, scores 8.0 per game and gives up 2.0. The Eagles are state for the seventh time in program history and the first since 2017. W-DC is making its fourth state-tournament appearance and second in a row.

Section 3AA champion Fairmont earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA bracket, while Watertown-Mayer (No. 2) and Duluth Marshall (No. 3) also received seeds.

Winona unseeded in AAA

Winona was just .500 entering the postseason, but the Winhawks battled their way through a tough Section 1AAA tournament to come out on top and earn a trip to the state tournament for the first time in any of their players lifetimes.

The Winhawks last went to state in 1991; this will be the program’s fifth state tournament appearance.

Winona (14-10) earned back-to-back one-run victories against top-seeded Byron to win the Section 1AAA playoffs.

The Winhawks did not receive a seed in the state tournament and were randomly selected to face No. 2-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the state quarterfinals at Chaska Athletic Park.

Benilde, the Section 6AAA champion, is 21-3 overall after beating Hutchinson 11-4 in the section title game last week. The Red Knights are at state for the fourth time in program history and the second time in three years.

Winona’s Big Nine Conference rival Mankato West earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament. The Scarlets are 23-1 overall; their lone loss came in the regular-season finale, a 4-1 setback at Owatonna.

Mahtomedi (No. 3), St. Thomas Academy (No. 4) and Alexandria (No. 5) also received seeds.