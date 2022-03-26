Hayfield repeats as Class A state champions

This article will be updated later with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hayfield has repeated as the Class A state champions in boys basketball.

The Vikings made it back-to-back state titles with a nail-biting 51-49 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday at Williams Arena.

Hayfield junior Isaac Matti led the charge for the Vikings with 27 points and he carried the team in the second half, until others stepped up in the closing minutes.

The Vikings (32-2) struggled at the line in the state semifinals, going 14-for-29. But with the game on the line in the title game, the Vikings came up huge. They scored their final seven points at the line, which started with the game tied at 44 with 2:16 to play.

Zander Jacobson, who sat up seven minutes in the first half with an ankle injury, broke the tie with a free throw. There was no more scoring until the final 32 seconds. Easton Fritcher then made two free throws to put Hayfield up 47-44.

Kobe Foster followed with a huge steal seconds later and then hit two free throws with 12.2 seconds left for a 49-44 lead.

After B-B-E (28-5) hit a bucket with 8.2 seconds left, Ethan Pack was fouled. Pack sealed Hayfield's win with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Jaguars then hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final two-point margin.

Foster and Pack had not scored until their clutch free throws in the closing seconds.

Matti scored 17 of Hayfield's first 19 points in the second half to spark the team's comeback. Hayfield had trailed by 10 in the first half.

Matti finished with 27 points, Fritcher had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jacobson had seven points and five rebounds.

Notes: B-B-E head coach Chris Anderson is married to former Kenyon-Wanamingo star Kristina Lurken. She is the head girls basketball coach at B-B-E.