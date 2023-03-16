Hayfield shakes off troubles, finds a way into state girls semifinals

A much longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

MINNEAPOLIS — Against long odds, with so many things working against Hayfield, it won anyway.

Turnovers, foul trouble, some difficult shooting. It had all gone the wrong way for the Vikings in the Class A state girls basketball quarterfinals.

No matter. Hayfield figured things out just enough and got massive moments from a pair of reserves — eighth-grade guard Jenna Christopherson and junior forward Emily Hansen — and beat Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 63-58 in overtime on Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

And oh yes, for the understatement of all understatements, star junior forward Natalie Beaver’s 31 points and 12 rebounds sure didn’t hurt either.

It sends the 29-3 and No. 2-seeded Vikings to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. Hayfield will play the winner between No. 3 seed BOLD and unseeded United Christian Academy.

Hayfield had two starters foul out, guards Kristen Watson and JoJo Tempel.

Watson, a star junior, was only available for about half of the game due to fouls. She departed for good with 7:54 left in the second half and her team trailing 46-40. About 2minutes later, Tempel was also whistled for her fifth personal.

Things were looking grim for a Hayfield team that also struggled all game hanging onto the ball against the Gators' quick and double-teaming defense. They turned it over 35 times, a staggering number for a team that generally takes good care of the ball.

But then up stepped Christopherson. The sweet-shooting eighth-grader hit a 3-pointer with 6:40 left in regulation, then nailed another one with 4 minutes showing. Suddenly, it was a one-point game.

With 55 seconds left, it was Hansen’s turn to be a hero. She grabbed an offensive rebound and converted inside, tying the score at 53. A final basket by Beaver sent the game into overtime.

Hansen and Christopherson were also pivotal to open the overtime. Hansen scored her team’s first basket and then Christopherson followed that with another 3-pointer, giving her team a 60-58 lead with 2:25 left.

The Vikings, then turning heavily to their quick and scrappy defense, would never trail again.

Complete box score: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2023-03/GBB%202023%20A%20quarter%20Hay-BGMR.pdf