Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hayfield, St. Charles, Winona are Section 1 softball favorites

Many area teams are capable of making a run to the state tournament this season.

K-M/Cannon Falls softball
The Kasson-Mantorville infield huddles around starter Ella Babcock before the second inning against Cannon Falls on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Cannon Falls High School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
May 24, 2022 01:49 PM
The postseason is officially upon us and like last year, many area softball teams have their sights set on a deep run.

Last season, the area saw two — St. Charles and Winona — play on the last day of the season with another, Wabasha-Kellogg, reaching the state semifinals.

Both the Saints and the Winhawks have high expectations to make it back, but only this time bring the state title back.

Both were given No. 1 seeds in their respective bracket.

The Winhawks — ranked No. 2 in Class AAA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association — most recently knocked off No. 1 Mankato West. But No. 2 seed Byron and No. 3 seed Kasson-Mantorville will make the Winhawks earn it. So will No. 2 Chatfield and then the other No. 1 in Section 1AA, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, for the Saints.

But Winona and St. Charles are just two teams from the area that has lofty goals of a deep run.

It has all the makings for another fun postseason.

Section 1A

Wabasha-Kellogg is the defending Section 1A champ and did well representing in Mankato, finishing a game away from the state championship. They were given the No. 1 seed on the East side after an 8-12 season and a 3-1 mark in Section 1A play. Southland (10-7, 9-4 in Section 1A) is the No. 2 seed and lost to W-K 13-3 back in the beginning of the year. On the other side of the bracket is where it's a little more competitive. Hayfield (11-7, 6-1) is the No. 1 seed with its only section loss coming to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Vikings are winners of seven straight, beating both No. 2 Bethlehem Academy and No. 3 United South Central by eight runs in the process.

Prediction: Hayfield vs. Wabasha-Kellogg — Hayfield wins.

Section 1AA

The aforementioned Saints and defending Section 1AA champs are the favorite, having won 12 consecutive games entering Monday’s opening round. The Saints (17-2, 10-1 in Section 1AA) have lost just twice — 3-2 to Chatfield on April 11 and 3-0 to Winona on May 2. Yet, nothing is guaranteed. No. 2 Chatfield and No. 3 Winona Cotter are both great with a starter and an offense that can knock off anyone on any given day — even the Saints. No. 4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville and No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah will give St. Charles a tough second round game regardless of the opponent. On the East side of the bracket, the next Section 1AA title contenders appear to be No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa and No. 2 Cannon Falls. The Cougars have done well in losing star pitcher Avery Steffen to graduation last year, having won 10 of their last 12 after starting the season 2-4. The Bombers (13-7) have standout pitcher Abby Breuer that shut down any opponent on any day.

Prediction: St. Charles vs. Chatfield — St. Charles wins.

Section 1AAA

Another section that appears to have a favorite in the previously mentioned Winona (18-1). After a somewhat unexpected run to the Class AAA state title game last season, the Winhawks are a perfect 7-0 in section play, defeating No. 2 Byron 12-2 and No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville 7-0 earlier in the season. The Winhawks (18-1) only loss this season came to Mankato East in the second game of a doubleheader on April 23. But the Bears with South Dakota State University commit Maddie Cocker will be anything but an easy out and same with a really good KoMets’ team.

Prediction: Winona vs. Kasson-Mantorville — Winona wins

Section 1AAAA

This is about as wide open of a section as one could find. Five of the eight teams have double digit victory totals with Lakeville North knocking on the door with eight. Farmington was given the one seed, having beaten No. 2 Lakeville South this season and will play No. 8 John Marshall (5-15) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Owatonna (12-8) is the No. 3 seed and hosts surging No. 6 Mayo (11-7). The two teams split during the regular season. The Spartans are looking to double their win total from last year and have already clinched their first winning season since 2016.

Prediction: Farmington vs. Owatonna — Farmington wins

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLE2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS SOFTBALLWINONA AREAROCHESTERHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALE
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
