Hayfield's run to state has long been in the works

Kasey Krekling is a Hayfield second-grade teacher.

That gave him some early insight into what the Hayfield girls basketball team had coming down the pike. Recess, getting in and out of their desks, running to the front of the line. All of those movements provided peeks into the future, and Krekling — the Hayfield varsity girls basketball assistant at the time — kept track.

Eight years later, the 33-year-old’s long-ago hunch of greatness for those second-graders was right on.

Propelled by them now as sophomores, the Vikings are headed to their first state tournament since 2008. Hayfield had reached the section final four times after that, always losing to the eventual state champion.

Hayfield will make its state trip with that prophet/talent evaluator, Krekling, as its sixth-year head varsity coach.

Krekling is 128-39 during his tenure.

“I saw (these sophomores) in class when they were in second grade, and there were some athletic girls there,” Krekling said.

Krekling didn’t just take note of their early nimbleness and speed, he also determined one year later that he’d coach them. Which he did, from third through sixth grade. He followed that by grabbing two of them — Natalie Beaver and Kristen Watson — one year later for his varsity team.

It’s been a winning venture.

Never have the wins come quite like they have this season. In fact, that’s all that Hayfield has done this year. It takes a 31-0 record into a state tournament that begins for it on Thursday, the No. 5-seeded Vikings taking on No. 4 seed Cass Lake-Bena (28-2) at 1 p.m. at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion.

Hayfield will show up as the state’s only unbeaten team.

Krekling isn’t stunned by any of his team’s accomplishments. Again, he saw this coming a long time ago. And for the past number of years, he’s watched his players put the time in, including the bulk of them voluntarily showing up every school day at 6:30 a.m. during the season to get shots up, Krekling rising early to open the Hayfield gym.

“They put the time in,” Krekling said. “The amount of girls who show up every morning is unbelievable. We’ve got 15 to 20 girls there every morning. It’s paid dividends. You don’t want to get outworked. I knew these kids had a chance to do something great. But none of this is given, you have to work at it.”

Hayfield plays a style that emphasizes “work.” The Vikings press full court, all game. That has paid huge dividends, with such players as blazing-fast and quick Watson turning defense into offense, one steal after another resulting in fast-break layups.

Watson was at her best with that on Thursday, March 10, in Hayfield’s 65-41 Section 1A championship win over Grand Meadow. The 5-foot-4 sophomore came up with two straight steals that she turned into layups in the second half, then forced another turnover on the Superlarks‘ next possession. All of that came immediately after Grand Meadow had closed its deficit to two points.

Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling reacts on the sidelines during the Section 1A championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Watson and her teammates ran off with the win after that.

“It’s nice to have a girl like Watson with a killer instinct,” Krekling said. “She is going to make things happen. Those types are hard to find.”

Beaver, a 5-11 sophomore forward with a sweet shooting stroke, knows that it will take more of that kind of defensive effort for her team to have a serious chance at a state title.

“We have to keep our defense going,” Beaver said. “We have to be ready with our press. We have to be ready with our eyes to go get steals. But we feel good about where we’re at. We’ve been working at this for a long time.”

Watson leads the team in scoring, averaging 20 points per game. Beaver is next at 17, followed by Aine Stasko with 11. It was Stasko, a 5-11 senior forward, who led Hayfield offensively in the section final with 21 points. She hit five 3-pointers.