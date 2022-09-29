'He meant everything to me': Grand Meadow QB Gilbert playing for more than his teammates this fall

GRAND MEADOW — When Cael Gilbert started tackle football in fourth grade, he was scared to hit.

That fear was nothing his coach and dad, Troy, couldn’t fix.

Every day after practice, Troy came up with a game or activity that involved hitting. Cael paired up with one of his friends, now-Grand Meadow junior Corbin Ludemann, and Troy made them “hit each other so hard we would eventually get in some sort of fight, or until one of us would give up,” Gilbert said.

It’s a favorite memory for Gilbert to look back on. He thinks back to those days when he’s struggling, remembering his dad's mantra of “attitude and effort, they go a long way.”

Now, Gilbert, who lost his dad in January, is remembering and honoring his dad this season for Grand Meadow, which takes a 2-2 record into Friday's game at defending 9-Man state champion LeRoy-Ostrander.

Gilbert, the Superlarks senior quarterback, learned intangible skills from Troy.

“He meant everything to me,” Gilbert said. “Everything I learned from wrestling and football, it was from my dad. Every single thing I learned like mentality, focus, hard work, dedication, integrity, everything — it was from him.

“I have plenty of other really influential coaches, but my dad was my first coach, and he was my last coach.”

Though Troy stopped coaching Cael after sixth grade, he still helped his son become the best football player he could be. Troy also cared about the Grand Meadow team: “If somebody bled purple, it was him,” said first-year Superlarks coach Josh Bain.

Troy preached the importance of a positive mindset, adding “stay humble but compete fiercely” on every note he wrote to Cael, who listened and always took his dad’s advice, but it was hard to constantly stay positive. In Gilbert’s sophomore year he was still playing on junior varsity — behind an undefeated varsity squad — for a handful of reasons, mainly injuries and lack of confidence in his skills. Gilbert still thought he deserved a shot to play varsity football.

In the 2020 Section 1, 9-Man championship game against Lanesboro, five of the Superlarks’ starters were quarantined due to COVID-19. Gilbert thought that would be his chance to play, but he only saw the field for two plays in Grand Meadow’s loss to the Burros.

Troy knew how frustrated his son was with that game. It was also the first time Cael injured his shoulder, and he needed rehab.

So Troy did what dads do and sacrificed some of his Saturday to take Gilbert to get an evaluation at ETS Performance in Rochester.

Every day, Gilbert would leave school and ride shotgun as his dad drove him to ETS for strength and speed conditioning.

That fall, Gilbert needed shoulder surgery for a torn labrum. “It killed me,” he said.

But, once again, Troy was right there.

“He dropped everything for weeks to help me recover and stay confident,” Gilbert said. “My dad showed me that no matter how bad things are going and how tough something may be, that God makes everything happen for a reason.”

Playing for Troy

The beginning of football season was emotional and hard for Gilbert and his teammates, most of whom played youth football with Cael on teams coached by Troy. But the time came when “we all had to move on,” said senior Jace Kraft.

“We knew this is what Troy wants,” said Kraft, who hasn’t played this season due to a broken wrist. “I know he would love to see what we’re doing right now — encouraging these young guys and trying our best 24/7.”

Cael Gilbert is trying his best. Actually, he might be playing better than his best.

After playing the last two seasons with a shoulder injury, Gilbert feels as good as he ever has right now. He’s being recruited by Bethel University, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Olaf College and Minnesota State University, Moorhead. He’s enjoying his time as a captain and leader, and he’s adapted well to being the boss on the field as the quarterback.

“(This season), for me, is playing for my dad and playing how he’d want me to,” Gilbert said. “I’m just keeping that in mind and playing for my guys.”